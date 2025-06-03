When did Gabby Windey break up with Erich Schwer? The Bachelorette star reveals what led to their separation and current equation with ex-fiancé

Gabby Windey, known for her appearance on season 19 of The Bachelorette, recently shared candid insights into her breakup with ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. Less than two months after their proposal on the season finale of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer ended their engagement in early November 2022.

During her appearance on the 'Just Trish' podcast on May 29, the 34-year-old star said Schwer had no career goals, which became a significant issue.

Fans of The Bachelor had long wondered about Jason and Windey’s breakup, but Windey’s newest remarks give the best idea of what occurred. As she put it bluntly,

"I mean, we’re not OK, he just didn’t have his s*** together. He didn’t have a job, didn’t want to get a job, and that was basically it. I’m like, ‘How are you going to go on a TV, bamboozle me into thinking you’re a normal person and then get off the show and you have no income?’”

Even though she knew many things influenced the breakup, she wondered whether Schwer was genuinely interested in love or simply trying to turn his reality TV tenure into an influencer career.

"Men cannot be influencers, it’s, like, ‘Hello, nobody wants to buy anything from you.’ Like, you can be hot, dude, but that can only get you so far. We’re not buying razors.”

Windey stated that she “would have been fine” with him becoming an OnlyFans creator if he had been honest.

“Because at least he would have had, like, subscriptions and income, but, no, he was just waiting for brand deals, I think. … It’s just, like, our goals weren’t aligned.

She added,

Meeting Robby [Hoffman, my wife, showed me that] as women, we just have our s*** together. She’s so driven, she’s so smart. We’re going to pursue each other in our careers, and he just didn’t even know what that meant.”

Approximately a year after finishing Dancing With the Stars, Windey met Robby Hoffman. Revealing this partnership with another woman changed Gabby Windey's personal story and marked the beginning of her first publicly acknowledged lesbian relationship. Windey, who has come out as a lesbian, tied the knot with Hoffman last January.

Inside Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s split after The Bachelorette

The romance between Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer from The Bachelorette Season 19 started when the show was being filmed in early 2022. Gabby, known for her charm, and Erich, a real estate analyst, connected deeply on screen, leading to their engagement in the season finale in September 2022.

However, behind the scenes, challenges started emerging soon after filming wrapped. Within weeks of the final episode of The Bachelorette airing in November 2022, Gabby Windey announced her breakup with Erich Schwer on Dancing With the Stars.

She said their outlooks and ways of living did not match and that they were not "completely in step and in sync with each other”. Afterwards, Erich Schwer shared in an Instagram Story that he respected Gabby but realized they weren’t each other's "people". Since then, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have not publicly shown much contact or discussed their previous relationship.

