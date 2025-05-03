Who was Kirk Medas? ‘Floribama Shore’ star dies at 33 after hospitalization due to necrotizing pancreatitis

The MTV Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas died on May 2 at the age of 33. He passed away after being admitted to a Miami hospital and kept in the intensive care unit due to a severe case of sepsis and necrotizing pancreatitis. According to the report published that same day, his father told TMZ that Kirk passed away from liver failure.

Ad

Co-star Aimee Hall of Floribama Shore posted the news on Instagram following his death. In the post, Hall wrote:

"Today we lost a brother, a best friend, and heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all trying to process this unimaginable loss. Kirk was the glue that held us all together. He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hall further said that he was "watching over all of us," and urged everyone to pray for his mother.

Kirk Medas was a reality TV star and appeared on shows like Fear factor and Floribama Shore

Kirk Medas was born on January 19, 1992, in Georgia. He was known for his work in Floribama Shore on MTV, after he joined the reality show in 2017.

Ad

Off-screen, he juggled his career as a sports book consultant, influencer, and entrepreneur with his reality star status. He frequently shared glimpses of his life in Atlanta.

After starring on Floribama Shore, the show that replaced Jersey Shore, Kirk Medas appeared on programs such as Fear Factor and Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out. Medas last posted a picture of himself posing on a balcony with a view of Miami on April 15.

Ad

Wren Marie, who also made a brief appearance on the show Floribama Shore, was Kirk Medas' former girlfriend. One of the more private cast members, Kirk kept a lot of his affairs off the public eye, particularly his romance with Wren Marie. Kirk kept a low profile as many of his co-stars engaged in breakups and on-screen relationships.

Ad

However, as time went on, there were rumors that the pair had broken up. Meanwhile, Medas had just spent two weeks in the intensive care unit of a Miami hospital following a diagnosis of sepsis and necrotizing pancreatitis, which was described as a "severe case."

Aimee Hall further posted an image of Kirk Medas laying in a hospital bed with numerous devices attached to him on Instagram on Thursday, May 1. She went on to say that Medas was especially close to co-star Nilsa Prowant. She then said:

Ad

“The situation is incredibly serious… [Nilsa] has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side.”

Kirk Medas "does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses," Hall revealed, referring to hospital bills and rehabilitation.

Ad

In her post offering condolences, Hall continued by stating:

"Me and Kirk started this journey together when we were just 24 years old, and from that moment on, we were family. We talked almost every single day. We worked together, we traveled together, we vacationed together—we did life together. He was there through every chapter, through every change, always ready to hold our hands and lift our spirits.”

Ad

She concluded:

"Please keep everyone who loved him in your prayers. We are hurting, but we are holding on to the love he gave us. One sweet day, I know we’ll all be together again. Until then, I’ll miss him every single day."

In the meantime, his family members have not revealed his date of funeral after his passing away as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More