How old was Kirk Medas? Personal life explored in wake of Floribama Shore star's tragic passing

Kirk Medas died on May 2, 2025, at the age of 33. The reality television personality was known for being featured in all the seasons of the MTV series, Floribama Shore, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Medas maintained a distance from the spotlight. According to Times Now, he was romantically linked to Wren Marie in 2021, and although the duo reportedly separated, they never shared anything about the same.

The news was first revealed to TMZ by Kirk Medas’ family members, and his father said that Kirk battled with liver failure, which led to his demise. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for MTV also expressed grief by saying:

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Notably, Aimee Elizabeth Hall, who appeared with Kirk on the reality series, confirmed through Instagram a day before his death that he was struggling with necrotizing pancreatitis and was in the ICU for around two weeks.

The post included a few pictures, including a snap from the hospital bed. A few more photos were also added to the post, where Kirk Medas could be spotted posing with those who were close to him.

Aimee’s caption also reads:

“He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”

Aimee requested everyone to pray for Medas and his family members, adding that his mother has already launched a GoFundMe page to pay for the medical bills since Medas does not have medical insurance.

Kirk Medas and Wren Marie: Personal life and other details explored

Born in Georgia, Medas became a popular face among the general public after being featured in Floribama Shore. However, Kirk grabbed a lot of attention around four years ago when his girlfriend Wren Marie appeared in the fourth season of the show, as per Distractify.

The outlet stated that Kirk Medas and Wren Marie were romantically linked for around two years, and the former even shared a now-deleted post on in 2021, where he referred to Marie by writing:

“For the millionth time I have a gf and have for two years.”

Apart from this, Medas additionally shared a few posts featuring Marie, with one of them being a tribute on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, as per Distractify. The caption of the post, which is not available anymore, also reads:

“I appreciate you for always being there for me no matter what. You’re my better half and the best person I know. No matter what I’m going through, you’ve always been in my corner, and I appreciate you.”

According to ScreenRant, Wren has maintained a lot of privacy in terms of her professional and personal life. However, she is active on Instagram with around 30,000 followers, and the account is currently set to private.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Kirk Medas had another show titled Everybody Hates Kyle in his credits. As mentioned, Kirk’s mother has launched a GoFundMe page, which aims to collect $100,000, and donations of more than $34,000 have been made so far.

