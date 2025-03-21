"I quit three days ago" — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Amber Portwood denies claims about being fired from MTV show

Amber Portwood has addressed speculation about her departure from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, stating that she resigned rather than being dismissed from the series. In a TikTok Live video on March 15, she refuted that MTV had fired her, saying,

"Not only am I not being let go, I quit three days ago."

Reports and social media discussions suggested that she had been fired from the show, with some viewers speculating that her past controversies or recent storylines might have influenced MTV’s decision.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star explained that she had informed producer Larry Musnik about her decision and cited personal reasons, including mental health concerns, as key factors in her departure.

During her TikTok Live, Portwood rejected claims that her exit was due to the network's termination. She stated that misinformation was being spread, emphasizing that she decided to leave.

"It’s so weird that people are saying this when I literally just quit," she said.

She further clarified that her departure was not influenced by external decisions from the production team. Portwood described the challenges she faced while filming and the reasons that led to her resignation. She stated,

"My mental health was one of the things I said, other than the yelling and crying from being so damn hurt from stuff."

She explained that the emotional toll of participating in the show had impacted her well-being, prompting her to step away. MTV has not released a statement in response to Portwood’s claims regarding her exit from the series.

Portwood addresses her relationship with her daughter Leah

Portwood has discussed her relationship with her daughter Leah, whom she co-parents with her former partner Gary Shirley. In a TikTok Live shared on February 27, she responded to comments about the status of their communication. When a viewer referenced statements made on the show that she had not spoken to Leah for four months, Portwood disputed the claim, saying,

"I was told to stay away. Not to stay away, but... all that stuff."

She indicated that the situation was not a voluntary decision on her part. She also addressed remarks from viewers regarding Leah’s experiences, stating,

"We already talked about everything from the past."

She explained that Leah "doesn’t remember anything" from certain periods of her early childhood. According to Portwood, Leah’s perspective was shaped by clips she had seen online rather than personal memories.

Leah’s reaction to past Teen Mom episodes

On the February 20 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah discussed watching past footage from 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom.

"I see the older ones from when I was like 2 and it's just weird to watch because it's always just Amber screaming at you and you leave," she said.

She recalled the content of the episodes and how they portrayed past events involving her family. She explained that watching the footage was difficult because it showed moments from her early childhood, highlighting situations she had not fully remembered. She emphasized that seeing herself as a young child in those moments made the experience more emotionally challenging.

She described her reaction to seeing past interactions between her parents. Portwood has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise since her appearance on 16 & Pregnant. Her departure from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter marks a shift in her involvement with the series.

New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter continue to air on Thursdays at 8 PM ET on MTV.

