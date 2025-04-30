"We definitely lost family members, we lost friends"—Polyfamily star Alysia on the struggles of going public with their quad relationship

TLC's new reality series Polyfamily premiered on April 29, 2025, spotlighting the lives of two married couples—Alysia and Tyler, and Sean and Taya—who have joined together in a quad relationship. Even though Taya's mother had accepted their relationship initially, once she got to know everyone, the polygamous family's other close relatives started growing apart as they came public with their relationship.
During the premiere episode, Alysia shared that she and her husband, Tyler, struggled a lot with the loss of friends and family after they learned about their quad relationship.
“When we first came out as polyamorous, we definitely lost family members, we lost friends. There's a lot of people that just don't get it.," Alysia said.
Polyfamily stars Taya and Alysia share the reactions they got from their friends and family about their quad relationship
During the Polyfamily episode 1, Alysia, Tyler, Sean, and Taya shared that they have made a lot of sacrifices for love and to be with each other. While some of the people close to them supported their polygamous relationship, many chose to keep their distance.
Taya stated in the episode that when she first came out as polyamorous to her mom, her mother was "outright supportive" and had a fair share of questions. One of the big concerns she had, at the time, was that she didn't want any of the four involved to get hurt in the process.
However, as she spent more time with everyone involved, the Polyfamily star said her mom came to see how meaningful the bond was—and that it was something built to last.
“When we told her we wanted to move in together, I think that's when she really realized that this wasn't a phase, that this is something we really wanted to fight for. And the more time that she spent with us and got to know Tyler and Alysia, and could see the love between the four of us, I think she realized that this is something that was going to be forever,” Taya added about her mom.
However, Alysia, Tyler, Sean, and Taya didn't have such luck with their other close friends and family members.
Alysia mentioned that when they first came out with their relationship, it even caused a rift with her father and stepmother.
"I don't have a relationship with my dad and stepmom right now. Tyler's mom didn't get it at first. His dad still doesn't get it. And Sean doesn't have much living family, but Taya’s uncles are not embracing it either," Alysia said.
The Polyfamily star added that they used to have friends, with kids their kids' age, however, they too soon started taking a big step back once they found out they were polyamorous.
Further in the episode, Alysia’s friend, Katheleen, said she was shocked when she found out about the relationship when they were at a mutual friend's wedding. Her only concern was what would happen to Alysia and Tyler’s two children.
“And I was like, ‘What?’ The biggest thing about it is, what if it doesn't work out? They went into it with two kids, and now there's five kids, and how that would affect anything if things were to change,” Katheleen said.
Polyfamily episodes premiere every Tuesday on TLC.