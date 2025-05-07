Why are 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Eloshway’s assets allegedly at the risk of getting seized? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Eloshway is allegedly facing the risk of having his money or assets seized as he reportedly failed to pay his dues on a criminal case. While Michael remains in prison, he allegedly hasn't covered the legal dues he had to pay as a part of his punishment, according to a May 6, 2025, article by In Touch Weekly.

The magazine reportedly sourced the information from legal documents related to Michael's case and predicted the turmoil the 90-Day star could face.

Michael Eloshway was sentenced to 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years on probation after being accused of downloading and distributing illegal p*rnographic content containing child abuse. The reality star denied the allegations and claimed that he only had legal content. However, authorities found 4517 files that he had shared and downloaded.

Recent updates on 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Eloshway's case

According to the reports by In Touch Weekly, the government filed a notice of garnishment on April 2, 2025. The notice revealed how they planned on collecting the amount Michael failed to pay and asked him to cover the outstanding amount of $20,200.

"You are hereby notified that a garnishment is being taken by the United States of America which has a judgement... in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, in the sum of $20,200.00. A balance of $20,200.00 (including at the rate of 0.0%) remains outstanding," the notice read.

The notice also mentioned that the 90 Day Fiancé star would have to show up at a hearing related to the matter. Additionally, the government tried to find Michael's assets and sent a notice to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, where they thought the reality star might have some investments.

A representative at the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System revealed that Michael did have a pension plan there but it was refunded in October 2019. Following that, they weren't left with any of Michael's assets. It is still unknown if the government has gone or is willing to go after other financial institutions that Michael might have invested into.

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Eloshway's charges

In October 2024, the 90 Day Fiancé star was found guilty of possessing and distributing videos of child abuse. The prosecutors deemed these videos illegal and demanded Michael to serve up to 20 years in prison.

Michael denied these allegations and maintained that he only watched legal videos and deleted anything he thought was improper. However, the prosecutors revealed that the 4,517 files Michael downloaded and shared contained "sadism and masochism." They said that Michael was "more than just a casual observer" who downloaded illegal videos while "seeking legal p*rnography."

After she found out what sentence Michael was expecting to be given, his wife, Aziza Eloshway, and mother, Kerry Eloshway, wrote letters to the judge asking for an easier sentence.

In Aziza's letter, she mentioned how Michael was a loving dad to their five-year-old daughter and a caring husband to her. She insisted that his charges weren't the true reflection of his character. Aziza added that their family was "torn apart" and assured the judge that Michael was feeling guilty for his mistakes.

The judge could or could not have taken the letter into account while announcing Michael's sentence, but he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. This was a much shorter sentence than what the prosecutors had demanded.

In addition to the 10 years in prison, the 90 Day Fiancé star was also asked to serve 10 years probation. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and $5,000 to the two victims featured in the videos on his computer.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

