“You’re DUMB”—Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Marques taking money from Ken

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 released a new episode, which was part of the reunion, on OWN. The episode focused on Trisha, her current partner Ken, and her ex-partner Marques. Moreover, it also shed light on interpersonal relationships between the Scott Brothers and their partners.

In the episode, the reunion host Carlos asked Marques how he felt about his relationship with his children with Trisha. He shared that he was left feeling "alienated and ostracized" by Ken despite being the biological father. Kimmi, who was sitting on the same couch, asked Marques if he provided child support for his children.

Ken and Trisha took over and stated that Marques didn't give any money to his children, and also revealed that he had once asked for money from his son. Trisha told Marques that if he wasn't paying for his kids, someone had to. Ken also mentioned the time when he lent his car to Marques' son to drive to Atlanta so he could see his father and emphasized that the couple usually gave money to Marques.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville took to X to react to this conversation about Marques that was revealed at the show's reunion.

"Money is a part of being a parent ….. Your kids would be starved to death if money wasn’t involved. Marquez… you’re DUMB," a fan said.

The Tweet above

"The fact of the matter is, if Marquez was properly providing for and parenting and spending time with his children, none of this would be happening," said another.

"Ken thinks he’s clowning Marquez by saying he sent him money but doesn’t realize he’s a clown himself for agreeing to send a deadbeat father money," added a third.

"Marquez should have never appeared on the #LAMH reunion. He looks pathetic as a father and a man," another wrote.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville criticized Marques for not providing for his children.

"Why is Marques even there? So he just came to this reunion to embarrass himself even more?" an X user wrote.

"The same people who gave you gas money to come see your kids are ostracizing and alienating you? Let’s Bffr Marquez," wrote another.

"Not Ken saying he gave Marquez son his car to drive to Atlanta to see him? Oh Marquez," commented one.

"Carlos King asking Marques if he wants to take Melody on a date… For her to pay?" another wrote.

Exploring the conversation between Marquez, Trisha, and Marques on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9

Marquez said that Trisha and Ken had excluded him from situations about his children, which made him feel ostracized. Ken disgreed, and defended himself stating that he let Marques' son take his car to drive to Atlanta so he could celebrate Marques' birthday with him.

Then on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Marques pointed at Ken and mentioned:

"You need to stop playing like you're my kids' parents and their father... because you can't have kids without knowing what it means. Money does not make you a parent sir."

Ken thought Marques was an "idiot" to be saying that and added that when he went after Trisha, her kids were in the "package deal," so he had to take care of them financially. Marques then called them "narcissists" and added that co-parenting with them was impossible. He also told Carlos that he talked to his kids every day on the phone, to which Kimmi quipped and asked if he paid for them too.

