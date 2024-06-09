"You’ve set the standard" — Ryan Seacrest praises Pat Sajak before taking over as host of Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest is ready to become Pat Sajak's successor in Wheel for Fortune, but not without giving the iconic host a touching tribute first.

In his Instagram post, Seacrest penned a heartfelt message celebrating Sajak for his 41 years spent as the host of the famous television show, also referencing Sajak's co-host, Vanna White, in the caption. He wrote:

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel and Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna [White] has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for the viewers."

Trending

Sajak's departure after hosting the game show for four decades marks the end of an era, a sentiment shared by the American Idol presenter. Giving Sajak credit for the high standard he's set for TV hosts, Seacrest further wrote:

"You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Alongside his note, Ryan Seacrest shared a photo of him with both Sajak and White at the show's set as they were smiling for the camera. He also included a soundless clip as the three interacted in front of the show's big wheel.

Also read: Mark Consuelos says he and Kelly Ripa were apprehensive about hosting 'Live with Kelly and Mark' after Ryan Seacrest left

Ryan Seacrest is set to host Wheel of Fortune season 42

Ryan Seacrest, best known for his hosting of American Idol, will be filling Pat Sajak's shoes as the main man behind Wheel of Fortune, but not officially until season 42, which is expected to begin in fall 2024.

Also read: Why did Tony Raines leave The Challenge: All Stars?

The TV host has a lot of "excitement" about his upcoming gig as he said during an interview with People in September 2023. He's mentioned not messing "with the formula" as his main job the moment he assumes Sajak's role later this year. According to Seacrest:

"With this game show, it's such a success and has been for generations. You don't mess with it, just don't mess with it. Just get it out of the way, say 'Good evening' and let's play."

Ryan Seacrest also shared his excitement for the role, saying:

"I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show."

Also read: Where is Brandon Scott from My 600-Lb Life now?

Pat Sajak has announced that he will be leaving the show by the end of season 41 in June 2023. And ahead of the season's final episode on Friday, June 7, the longtime Wheel of Fortune host shared a heartfelt message to share his gratitude for the show's audience and say his goodbyes as well.

As for what's next for Pat Sajak, he already has his next gig lined up, a starring role in the play Prescription: Murder at the Hawaii Theater in Honolulu in July.

Also read: Who won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 5?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback