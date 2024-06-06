Where is Brandon Scott from My 600-Lb Life now? Details explored

Viewers of My 600-lb Life eagerly await updates on former cast members, to see if they made progress or to encourage them on their fitness journey. Brandon Scott appeared on the show on February 13, 2019, on season 7 of My 600-lb Life. Over the course of five years, Brandon has made significant progress.

Brandon, who used to weigh over 700 lbs or 317 kg during his appearance on the weight loss reality show, has successfully lost over 500 lbs or 226 kg, according to an Instagram post the reality star made in June 2024.

My 600-lb Life has garnered popularity due to its focus on individuals making significant lifestyle choices. Which gives its viewers inspiration to improve their health, and stay motivated. Stories such as Brandon's showcase the positive impact the show has in transforming lives.

Where is Brandon Scott from My 600-lb Life now?

Viewers of the show might already know that Brandon wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a musician. But because of his weight, he couldn't do much. After his huge weight loss, he took the offer he got from Nashville, Tennessee, related to music.

After he accepted the opportunity, he and his fianceé, Taylor moved there, committing their lives to music. Turns out, the move has worked, and he is been making big leaps, singing and writing Christian music.

In a June 2023 TikTok video, Brandon said that losing so much weight was "really rough". He also talked about how choosing to be on My 600-lb Life was a tough decision for him. He stated:

"It was really difficult for me to make the decision to be on [My 600-Lb. Life] to begin with. It’s very vulnerable and you allow the world to let the world in and see you at your lowest point. After I got over that hurdle, I realized that I needed to be in constant prayer in order to get through this".

Brandon Scott's journey on My 600-lb Life

When he appeared on the show in 2019, Brandon weighed over 700 lbs. In his introduction, he said that he felt "trapped in his own body". Despite having problems with body movements because of his overweight, Brandon traveled from Columbus, Ohio to Houston, Texas to see Dr. Nowzardan.

When he met with the doctor he was determined to overcome his issues with the weight, by hook or by crook, which he proved by traveling to Houston. He also didn't like the fact that he had almost made it to the point where his girlfriend, Taylor, would have to bath him and help him "clean" his body.

Dr Now, after checking Brandon, put him on a high-protein, low-carb diet. He asked him to reduce his calorie intake and limit it to 1200 calories per day. The goal he set for Brandon was to lose 120 lbs or 54 kg. If he succeeded at it, he would be qualified for the weight loss surgery, also called the bariatric surgery.

On My 600-lb Life, Brandon successfully lost 140 lbs or 63 kg, which was more than the goal Dr Now set for him. Including the weight loss because of the surgery and the weight loss resulting from his own hard work, Brandon lost over 450 lbs or 204 kg over two years.

In a recent Instagram post, from June, Brandon confirmed that he lost 500 total lbs, which equals 226 kg.

Viewers can stream episodes of My 600-lb Life on Discovery+. While more updates about former members can be seen on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?.