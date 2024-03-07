The Most Impressive Weight Loss Transformations on My 600-lb Life Season 10

My 600-lb Life, the TLC reality television series premiered in 2012 and gained praise for its impressive weight loss transformation format. Since then, 11 seasons have been aired focusing on each individual's journey to achieving a healthier and happier lifestyle.

It provides a glimpse into the lives of those who battle with their weight and are committed to overcoming all obstacles—both mental and physical—to reach their ideal weight. Viewers are treated to their amazing transformation as well as each cast member's own set of challenges encountered along the way.

According to IMDb, TLC's My 600-lb Life synopsis reads as follows:

"Men and women, all of whom weigh at least 600 pounds, undergo gastric bypass surgery. The series follows the changes in their weight and in their lives over a year."

My 600-lb Life season 10 cast members who made significant progress on the show

Nathan Prater

My 600-lb Life season 10 aired back in November 2021, showcasing Nathan Prater's journey. Nathan, a 35-year-old drama teacher, was willing to put an effort into adopting a healthier lifestyle. At 607 pounds, he decided to consult Dr. Younan Nowzarada and prepared a targeted plan to transform his eating habits.

Nathan's wife appeared on the show, who was also overweight, and the couple decided to work towards achieving a fit body. After some time Nathan could see a significant change and was able to achieve his weight loss milestone.

Julian Valentine

The next My 600-lb Life season 10 contestant, Julian Valentine's impressive journey was showcased in episode 2. Julian's motivation behind losing weight was to have fewer health complications and to have a long-lasting life alongside his wife Irma.

Julian was able to make a significant difference at 820 pounds after using Dr. Now's program to lose more than 200 pounds. Sadly, Julian's path wasn't simple; in 2023, he lost his father, who was similarly eager to work towards having a healthier body.

Bianca Hayes

Bianca was a 36-year-old mom of two who had previously gone through a weight loss surgery. The main reason behind her joining the My 600-lb Life season 10 was that her prior surgery wasn't effective. Through Dr. Now's guidance, she wished to achieve her main target and was successfully able to do so.

Within 12 months, Bianca was able to lose 155 pounds. In March 2023, she celebrated her birthday and continues to work towards her weight loss journey to this day.

Mike Meginness

My 600-lb Life season 10 episode 4 introduced viewers to Mike Meginness. As per the episode synopsis on TLC's website, Mike was "born with a talent for sports." The Ohio resident had a dream of becoming a successful football player but his plans were crushed after he faced multiple concussions.

To cope with his hopelessness and sadness, Mike resorted to binge eating and gained 700 pounds. The My 600-lb Life season 10 contestant, however, was determined to find a new purpose "to avoid succumbing to pain and regret." Within a year, Mike lost 240 pounds and now encourages others to never lose hope.

The new season 12 premiere was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, exclusively on TLC. To stream the premiere episode, log into your TLC account or access platforms such as Fubo, Philo, and Discovery Plus.