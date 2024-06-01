Where to watch My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Streaming platforms explored

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 9 episode 5 aired on TLC on May 29, 2024, providing updates on cast members from TLC’s other series, My 600-lb Life. My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? is a sequel series comprising seven episodes, featuring both returning cast members and some newly joined individuals.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Check in on the men and women featured in "My 600lb Life." Since the show, have they maintained their weight loss and continued working toward their goals? We get an update on where they are now and what's changed since the show."

The series follows individuals as they embark on a fitness program to shed pounds and control obesity. It covers their journey from the initial stage through surgery and post-surgery, providing insights and significant changes experienced by the cast members.

Fans eager to watch season 9 can stream it on TLC and HBO Max. Additionally, various other streaming services offer a free trial followed by subscription plans.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Streaming platforms explored

TLC is the official platform to stream My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Additionally, it can be streamed on HBO Max. However, for those unable to access these options, several alternatives are available.

Philo provides access to over 70 channels, featuring movies, reality TV, live, and on-demand. Philo’s subscription plans start from $25.

Fubo TV offers a diverse range of content with over 100 channels, including news, sports, Cloud DVR, and a free trial. Subscription plans for Fubo TV start at $79.99 monthly.

Additionally, viewers can opt for DIRECTV Stream, which has more than 75 channels along with add-ons. Their monthly plans start from $69.99. They also offer limited-time monthly sports and entertainment packs for $84.98.

Interested viewers can stream the show on the aforementioned platforms.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? - About the show

My 600-lb Life originally aired on TLC, showcasing individuals struggling with severe obesity who opted for weight loss surgery. The show follows their journey, documenting their physical, mental, and emotional transformation over time. Dr. Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now, serves as the surgeon for the patients featured on TLC’s show.

In season 9 of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, viewers catch up with cast members from previous seasons, some almost a decade later. The focus remains on how their lives have transformed since undergoing weight loss surgery. Through interviews and updates, the show allows these individuals to share their experiences, including their challenges.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Cast members

In season 9, viewers were reunited with familiar faces from the original show, including Brandie, Clarence, Roshanda, and their families. These individuals were part of the original show My 600-lb Life, where they were exploring different paths after undergoing weight loss surgery.

The show will also feature Joe Wexler, Steven Assanti, Angela Marie-Dunham-Johns, Melissa Morris, and Sean Milliken, along with original cast members.

Interested viewers can stream My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? on TLC and HBO Max.