OutDaughtered season 10 episode 1 ending explained: Does Adam accept the new job offer?

The first episode of OutDaughtered Season 10 premiered on May 7, 2024. The reality series first aired on TLC in 2016 and has since continued for ten seasons. The show depicts Adam and Danielle Busby, parents of the only all-female quintuplets in America.

The first episode of OutDaughtered Season 10 titled This Could Change Everything showcases the kids getting ready for school which starts in two weeks. When Adam informs Danielle about a new job offer, she is happy about the new source of income. However, her mood turns sour when she realizes that his job starts on the same week that their girls start school.

This puts Adam in a difficult position as Danielle expresses resentment over having to handle all the family responsibilities by herself. But because they need the money, Adam ultimately decides to accept the job.

For the unversed, the show unfolds the ups and downs of the Busby couple's daily lives and the parents' struggle to raise children together. Along with 13-year-old Blayke Louise, the couple has 9-year-old quintuplets: Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate.

OutDaughtered Season 10 Episode 1: Adam set to start his new job

A poster for 'OutDaughtered' (Image via TLC)

Danielle owns an apparel and clothing boutique called Graeson Bee Boutique in League City, Texas, while her husband Adam Busby runs a media company where he produces photo and video content for clients. The first episode of OutDaughtered Season 10 reveals impending expenditures for the family as their van needs restoration and their daughters need dental work as well.

After putting the kids to bed, Adam quells his wife's worries by revealing that he has received a job offer. He says:

"Well, I guess the good news that I have kind of helps that. So I got a call from the owner of Good Ranchers, the meat company. He wants me to do their product photography... So, that could lead to something huge."

Danielle expresses her joy at the news, knowing that the financial issues could be dealt with now that Adam has a job offer. However, her happiness is short-lived as she soon learns that she would have to handle the kids' first day at school all by herself.

In the confessional, she shares:

"I'm cringing inside because if it's happening on the first week of school and I have to go to Dallas for market, it just messes up everything."

After learning that the photoshoot would be happening on the girls' first day back to school, the couple starts arguing about responsibilities. Adam states that one cannot be prepared for everything and doesn't stress about getting things covered, Meanwhile, Danielle retorts that his stress-free mindset is due to all the responsibilities being dumped on her.

Later, sitting by the pool, she tells her husband at the end of the episode in OutDaughtered season 10:

"I want you to do it but Tuesday is a hard day to make all this work. So if you're not gonna be able to be there for them, then who am I leaning on?"

With the next episode teasing Adam's preparation for his photography gig, it remains to be seen how this will affect Danielle and the kids.

OutDaughtered Season 10 Episode 1: Ava's reading struggles explored

An old photo of the quintuplets (Image via TLC)

In the premiere of TLC's OutDaughtered Season 10, Adam and Danielle host a reading session for the quintuplets in preparation for their return to school. Now 9 years of age, the girls would be entering the third grade.

"I do want the girls to be as prepared as possible going into third grade, but it is very hard to try to read a book with five kids all at the same time," Adam confesses.

The sisters take turns reading a book about African animals. Meanwhile, Danielle shares that it is harder to teach them as they cannot get the same one-on-one attention that their eldest sister, Blayke, got when she was younger.

Out of all the kids, Ava seems to struggle the most with reading. Despite Danielle advising her to "sound it out" and "break it up," Ava displays difficulty while encountering words she does not know.

Later in the episode, Danielle reveals that other mothers told her that around third grade is when one can start to see potential learning disabilities for "extremely premature" babies, as the quintuplets were.

In an interview ahead of the OutDaughtered Season 10 premiere, Adam spoke to Parade magazine about his kids' learning difficulties. On 4, May 2024, he stated:

"All the girls have different weaknesses and strengths when it comes to the academics and when it comes to, you know, physical activities... The more we started reading about, like dyslexia and stuff like that, like it's so common. A lot of the resources and stuff that we've read is don't not talk about it because that develops shame in someone."

While it is not confirmed whether Ava or any of the other girls have dyslexia or not, viewers will have to wait and watch upcoming episodes to learn if any learning disabilities affect the kids as the parents fear.

OutDaughtered Season 10 Episode 1: Financial expenses await the Busby family

A photoshoot of the Busby family (Image via TLC)

As Danielle drives the kids to the dentist for a check-up in the first episode of OutDaughtered season 10, they face some car trouble during the journey. Their van starts shaking uncontrollably, making the girls scream in excitement.

In the confessional, Danielle shares that she has been complaining about the van to Adam for a while now as she does not want to be stranded on the road with her kids. No ordinary car would be able to fit them all in and give them a lift in case their van broke down.

Fortunately, the girls make it to the orthodontist without a hitch where they get their teeth examined. However, Danielle gets a shock when she learns that the orthodontic treatment for all the girls amounts to a total of around $35,000.

With her van in need of repair and the dental costs for the girls, the Busby family is in dire need of finances. It remains to be seen whether Adam's new job will help pay for the expenses or if the family will end up needing extra aid.

New episodes of OutDaughtered Season 10 will air on TLC on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, all seasons of the reality show are available to stream on Discovery+.