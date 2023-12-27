What did Dr Kevin Molldrem do? Lawsuit details explored as patient sues dentist over enduring horrifying surgeries

A Minnesota resident Kathleen Wilson has sued Dr Kevin Molldrem for allegedly disfiguring her by performing 30 dental procedures in one visit. Wilson filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Molldrem on December 21 in Hennepin County District Court regarding a July 2020 incident. She went to him with a dire case of tooth decay.

According to her, Molldrem performed twenty fillings, eight crowns, and four root canals in one visit. The treatment left her “embarrassed, disfigured, and distressed” as per the lawsuit and she allegedly went to several other dentists to fix the mess created by Dr. Molldrem.

Wilson further accused Molldrem of substantially increasing the dose of anesthesia without properly going through her medical records. Typically in lengthy sessions like Wilson’s, the maximum recommended dose is 490 milligrams, whereas Dr. Kevin Molldrem gave the victim 960 milligrams.

Kathleen Wilson is seeking around $50,000 in lawsuit against Dr. Kevin Molldrem

Kathleen Wilson visited Dr. Molldrem on July 7, 2020, for a consultation where he deduced every tooth in her mouth was decaying. Dr. Avrum Goldstein, a Florida dental professor who is cooperating as an expert witness in the case, said Molldrem’s diagnosis was right.

However, the amount of work the dentist tried to perform on Kathleen Wilson in a five-hour appointment just the following week after the diagnosis, was “impossible”. As per Goldstein’s statement in the filing:

“Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful, and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner.”

Kathleen Wilson in her negligence suit is now seeking a minimum of $50,000. The lawsuit noted that her dental issues were eventually treated with success at the University of Minnesota Dental School. She sought this treatment in 2022 and the procedures she underwent there took months to execute. Dr. Avrum Goldstein further said:

“All of the work that was done [by Molldrem] and all of the expense associated with it will have been for nothing. This not only impacts the economics of her dental needs, it impacts the emotional trauma associated with extensive dental treatment.”

Dr. Kevin Molldrem's education and qualifications explored

As per Dr. Kevin Molldrem’s website, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia College in Moorhead in 1994. Then he went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of MN School of Dentistry in 1999. Dr. Melldrem is said to be a certified invisalign Premier Provider.

He specializes in the fields of advanced functional restorative dentistry, advanced adhesive aesthetic dentistry, advanced functional aesthetics, advanced occlusal and restorative principles, and sedation.

Dr. Kevin Molldrem opened his family dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota in June 2004. He claimed on his website that he and his team are trained and experienced to care for specific dental needs of patients.