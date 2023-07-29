The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge: Meet the expert coaches 

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge is currently gearing up for its release. The show will feature 10 enthusiastic but inexperienced chefs who will have the opportunity of a lifetime to brush up their baking skills. Over 10 thrilling episodes, these contestants will compete for a massive cash prize, turning their wildest baking dreams into a reality.

Expert coaches Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas will help the contestants along the way. Joining them will be Jacques Torres, who will serve as the show's judge.

Hosted by Nicole Byer, this highly anticipated installment in the ever-expanding Nailed It! universe is set to premiere on August 4, 2023.

All about Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas, the expert coaches on The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

In The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, the group will receive a crash course in the art of making chocolate, cookies, cupcakes, and more throughout the season. They will have to showcase their skills in the kitchen and impress returning host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres if they want to stay in the competition.

As these bakers are not experienced chefs, their journies will be far from easy and they will need every tool and resource at their disposal. Access to two world-renowned pastry chefs will be one of their secret ingredients, as these experts will whisk them into shape in no time.

Let's get to know the expert coaches who will mentor the contestants in the new season of The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

1) Robert Lucas

Known as The Sweet Impact, Robert Lucas is a self-taught professional cake artist who has taken the baking work by storm. He started his journey as an IT professional but discovered his true passion for baking in 2019 when he made his first cake. Since then, his unique and eye-catching creations have amazed audiences on TikTok, where he has a whopping 6 million followers.

He specializes in crafting pop-culture-inspired cakes and monochromatic confections. His talent has gained him recognition online and he has collaborated with major brands like Oreo, Walmart, and PlayStation, among others. Fans are now excited to see him take on the role of a coach in the upcoming reality show.

2) Erin Jeanne McDowell

A baker, food stylist, and bestselling author, Erin is a multi-talented pastry chef. She began cooking at a young age in her grandma's kitchen and has loved doing so ever since. She fell in love with pies, cakes, and all sorts of pastries during her childhood and has been focusing on perfecting her technique.

Erin's look for baking led her to take on her very first job in a bakery as a teenager. This eventually gave her enough experience to apply to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, where she ended up studying. Currently, she is the host of the award-winning YouTube series, Bake It Up a Notch on Food52 and is gearing up to be a coach on Netflix's upcoming show.

Tune in to Netflix on August 4, 2023, to stream The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.