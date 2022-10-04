What time will Nailed It! season 7 premiere on Netflix? Format, release date, and more details explored

The Emmy-nominated series Nailed It! is back with season 7, full of tricks and treats to celebrate Halloween. The new season will premiere at 3:01 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on Netflix.

Nicole Byer will return to host season 7 of Nailed It! and the show's official synopsis reads:

“Spooky meets kooky as Nicole and Jacques don costumes for a Halloween-themed season of frightful baking with treats inspired by popular Netflix series.”

On the show, home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

The new season of the Halloween-based bake-off competition will feature ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows namely, Cobra Kai, The Witcher, and Umbrella Academy.

Format of Netflix show Nailed It!

Season 7 of Nailed It! will comprise four episodes in total with a runtime of about 45 minutes.

On the show, three amateur bakers will compete to replicate complicated cakes and confectioneries in order to win a huge cash prize and a trophy.

There will be two rounds in the competition. The first challenge will be called 'Baker’s Choice.' In this round, the contestants will have to choose one of three existing confectionery treats to try and recreate.

The winner of this challenge will receive a special prize and will be allowed to wear a golden chef’s hat.

In the second challenge, 'Nail It or Fail It,' contestants will get two hours to recreate a complicated cake from scratch. They will also receive a Panic Button, which will allow them to get three minutes of assistance from one of the judges. Meanwhile, the worst-performing baker from the first challenge will get a second button to distract the other bakers.

The judges will decide on the winning cake based on presentation and taste. The winner of round two will get the cash prize as well as the trophy.

Other details about Netflix show Nailed It!

Nicole Byer is returning as the host of the seventh season of Nailed It! The American actress, television host, podcaster, comedian, and author has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the show. Giving a glimpse of the new season of the baking competition, the host in a queen costume says:

"This season we’re dishing out fun treats with surprise visits from the hottest Netflix shows.”

Byer was loved for bringing excitement and levity to the series as she hosted Nailed It! Double Trouble. She was hailed for making fun of the contestants' baking skills without hurting their feelings. Last year, she told Deadline:

“I straddle it because somebody made something. Like, if someone brought a cake to your house that looks a little wild, you may roast your friend, cause that’s your friend, but you’ll still taste it because you don’t want to hurt your friend’s feelings, and I’m not in the business to hurt someone’s feelings.”

She added:

“What fun would that be, to say, 'hey, look at that piece of sh*t they made,' because it’s not a piece of sh*t. They took the time to make it and that’s half the fun, to be like, 'look at this, we can talk about how silly this is, right?' And I think it’s nice when people can poke fun at themselves and find the humor in something that they tried so hard to make.”

In season 7, she will be accompanied by Jacques Torres, a French pastry chef and chocolatier based in New York, to judge the contestants.

Stream Netflix on Wednesday to watch the new season of Nailed It!

