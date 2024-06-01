Where is Margaret from My 600-lb Life now? Details explored

The reality TV series My 600-lb Life follows the journey of people struggling with obesity, weighing over 600 pounds, and needing Dr. Now's help to achieve a healthier life. The show has been on air since 2012 and has featured numerous people over the years.

Margaret Johnson first made her appearance on the show, My 600-lb Life season 10 in 2022. She later returned to the spin-off My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? in season 7 episode 9, which aired on May 29, 2024. Seeking help with her weight-loss journey once again.

As per the latest update provided in the show, Margaret returned to Houston, Texas to meet Dr. Now and is currently living with her mother who acts as her primary caretaker. Additionally, she has reportedly lost 286 pounds since her last visit.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Margaret succeeds in getting surgery, but Dr. Now is dismayed when a few months later she and her mom revert to their old ways; Megan grows impatient with her slow weight loss, and if Dr. Now doesn't approve her for surgery soon, she might quit."

Margaret's journey on My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Margaret Johnson returned to the TLC show in 2024 as part of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 7. In the episode, it was revealed that although the cast member previously reached her target weight and got weight reduction surgery, she eventually gained the weight back as she started missing her appointments with the famed doctor.

During her latest appearance, viewers were informed that the TLC star had gained 548 pounds since her first visit with Dr. Now. The cast member said that the weight gain was largely due to her mental health issues. In the episode, Margaret says:

"I'm physically here, but emotionally checked out. I hurt in the leg. I'm getting a cellulitis infection again. I feel like nobody cares about me. Nobody loves me."

To help her get back on track, Dr. Now admitted her to the hospital so he could keep an eye on her diet, but Margaret's behavior continued to cause a problem for the physical therapists who were trying to help her.

Once she was discharged from the hospital, the My 600-lb Life star's mother took charge of Margaret's health and enforced rules about her eating habits. The cast member would eat one meal a day and increase her water intake. It was revealed that she then lost 286 pounds and weighed 463 pounds now.

Although her current whereabouts are unknown as she isn't very active on social media, as per her last update on Facebook, Margaret seems to actively working on her weight loss journey.

Margaret Johnson's life history on My 600-lb Life

In 2022, when Margaret debuted on the reality show, My 600-lb Life season 10 episode 10, she attributed her over 700 pound weight to how her father treated her and her siblings when they were younger. At the time, she explained that her father would eat most of the food at home which led to her and her siblings starving most of the time.

When she was only six years old, she weighed over 100 pounds, and found comfort in food as a result of her father's "verbal abuse" and the lack of food available in the house during early ages.

Moreover, Margaret was not the only one in her family who had her eyes on getting a gastric bypass surgery. During her My 600-Lb Life episode, she revealed that her mother had previously undergone the same surgery.

More about My 600-lb Life

The TLC show primarily focuses on people who weigh more than 600 pounds and are struggling to lose weight themselves. TLC's description of the cast members states:

"Morbidly obese patients turn to high-risk surgery to reclaim their lives."

The show wrapped up its latest installment, season 12 earlier this year. Each episode showcased the journeys of people as they got "candid about their food addictions" and their health problems.

Season 12 features a total of six people, including Charles, Rose, Abi, Delana, William, and Krystal S. Viewers can watch the show on TLC, TLC GO, YouTube TV, and other streaming platforms.