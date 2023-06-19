Who was Larry Myers? 600-Lb Life star dies soon after celebrating 49th birthday

600-Lb Life, TLC’s famous show that revolves around people who weigh over 600-lb and documents their weight loss journeys, recently lost a beloved star. Larry Myers, also known as Buttermilk Biscuits, was a gospel singer who appeared on the show during season 10 and recently passed away.

The reality star celebrated his 49th birthday on June 10, 2023, three days before his demise. His goddaughter, Sonya Hines-Hall, created a GoFundMe page to help the family raise funds for the singer’s funeral.

“Dr. Now is no joke”: 600-Lb Life alum Larry Myers opened up about his time on the show

The 600-Lb Life alum who appeared on TLC in January 2022 opened up about his time on the show a few months after his television debut.

He spoke to Rickey Smiley on his podcast, The Rickey Smiley Show, where he spoke about his weight loss journey and his time on the show. Rickey asked the 600-Lb Life alum about Dr. Now and stated that he would love to meet him, and the singer replied that the doctor was “no joke.”

He added that the doctor tells people how it is, and he spoke about the first time he met him.

"The first time I met him on that stretcher because he rolled 26 hours to get to Houston," Larry said.

The 600-Lb Life star stated that the doctor told him that he had googled him and called him a “very smart man” who leads with destruction. Dr.Now had one question for him at the time, which was why he ate as much as he did.

Larry added that he looked at him and told him that he was working on it, stated that he loved the doctor, and called him a “no-nonsense man.”

When the late singer appeared on the TLC show, he weighed 940 pounds and was bedbound. Unlike most people who appear on the show, his time with the show was not his first attempt to lose the extra weight, as he previously lost 700 pounds after being in the hospital due to an accident. He lost enough weight to get weight loss surgery and skin removal procedures.

However, he ended up gaining back 400 pounds, which is what made him reach out to Dr. Now.

During the show, Larry opened up about losing his nephew, who was named after him and his father, and also losing his mother, which led him to binge-eat.

During the 600-Lb Life season 10 episode, he was often seen needing help and facing dizzy spells. He also faced leg pain, which became so severe that the doctor advised him to go to the hospital. By the end, he didn’t get approved for surgery but kept up with his weight loss journey after the show.

With the GoFundMe page, Sonya Hines-Hall aims to raise $35,000 for the funeral, out of which she has managed to raise $545 so far. The page states that Larry started singing at the age of 10 and that his struggle with weight never “dimmed his drive” to show love and kindness towards everyone.

The show returned to screens with season 11 in 2023, episodes of which are available to stream on TLC.

