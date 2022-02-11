How did My 600-lb Life help David Nelson turn his life around?

David Nelson featured on season 10 of TLC's My 600-lb Life, and has since gained massive attention for his weight loss journey. In episode 15, David dedicatedly lost 75 pounds under the supervision of Dr. Now, but he failed to qualify for weight loss surgery as he gained weight again right before the procedure. Fans have been curious to learn about his journey and progress since the season's end.

David's traumatic experiences from childhood led him into stress eating and he faced an acute case of morbid obesity due to his eating habits as he grew up.

Where is David Nelson from My 600-lb Life currently?

The 30-year-old David Nelson keeps his social media existence a low-key affair. He could not be traced anywhere, so it is not known if he was successful in losing weight since the show.

Before starting his weight loss journey, he committed to never going back once he achieves his desired body. In fact, he was doing great in the episodes. But we have all seen how disheartened he was after gaining 763-lb at the time of surgery.

By the end of episode 15, he was still persevering on losing weight, but it is hard to tell if he was able to shed the pounds for a healthier and happier life.

Let's just hope that David was able to lose weight after filming the episode.

Recap of David Nelson's weight loss journey

David had been trying to lose weight for a long time and had lost nearly 48lb by the 10th month of his program by Dr. Now. To qualify for weight loss surgery, he was asked to lose another 45lb.

Determined David managed to hit his target and lost 46lb which put him on the roster for surgery. However, on the day of surgery, Nelson weighed 763 lb which meant that he could not go under surgery.

More about My 600-lb Life's star

Also Read Article Continues below

David Nelson was born in a family where his mother was a victim of substance abuse. Nelson was sent to a foster home where he faced neglect which then resulted in him eating in excess because of the uncertainty of food availability. At the age of 17, he was adopted but that ended badly because he was then living with behavioral issues caused by his childhood. Throughout childhood, he resorted to eating as a stressbuster which led to him developing obesity.

Edited by Sabika