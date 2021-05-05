Where is Tiffany Barker now? The My-600-lb Life star who struggled with childhood trauma has come a long way

Tiffany Baker joined TLC’s hit TV show "My-600-lb Life" in February 2019. Tiffany Barker, from Marysville, Washington weighed 672.5 lbs when she started the show, but has shown much progress since then.

Tiffany Barker's episode aired in season 7 and was one of the most inspirational stories in the show. Tiffany ended the show at 415 lbs and showed no signs of letting up. Tiffany is one for overcoming obstacles, and her will to keep going shows.

Tiffany reached her goal with the support of her boyfriend Aaron. Ahead of her appearance on “My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?”, here’s an insight into her weightloss journey and her life after the show.

(Image via Looper)

Tiffany Baker’s journey on "My-600-lb Life"

Tiffany Baker faced some emotional hardships while appearing on the show, revealing past traumas, as well as past abuse, which led to her eating and gaining weight. During her time on the show, she made a psychological breakthrough while speaking with a therapist.

Tiffany was able to confront her father and let go of some of the things that stood in her way of reaching the goal she set out to reach. This breakthrough allowed Tiffany to create a positive relationship with her father.

Where is Tiffany Barker Now?

Recently Tiffany Barker has shown signs of unhappiness, as seen in the trailer for the upcoming episode of "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?" Tiffany Barker appears to be struggling to lose weight while experiencing financial hardship.

You can tune into TLC on Wednesdays at 10 PM to catch all the latest episodes of “My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now”.

