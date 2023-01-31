Where is David Vito Nelson now? My 600-lb Life alum’s wellness journey explored ahead of season 11 premiere

My 600-lb Life is set to return with another season on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The franchise has featured many faces since its inception as individuals try to live healthier lives and tackle obesity. One of the people who previously appeared on the show was David Vito Nelson, who appeared in season 10, episode 15.

During the segment, it was revealed that having grown up in foster homes, the reality star did not receive much care, and the neglect resulted in a lack of self-worth. When he appeared on My 600-lb Life, he weighed 800 pounds and relied on his foster mother to support him.

My 600-lb Life alum David is exploring the country

My 600-lb Life fans who have kept up with the alum's Instagram handle can see David traveling the country. While he is still on a mission to lose more weight, he is no longer bound and dependent on his foster mother, Robin, to get around.

In March 2022, David started a GoFundMe account to raise enough money to help him fix his van so he could travel to Texas for the surgery. By July 2022, the TLC star made it to the destination but needed further financial aid.

He is currently using his van to get around and has traveled to many places, including California, Idaho Falls, Galveston Beach, and more. He often takes to his social media account, which currently stands at 4,572 followers, to post pictures of his trips, weight loss, and workout regime.

David's My 600-lb Life journey

David Vito Nelson appeared on My 600-lb Life during season 10 in the finale episode. At the time, he weighed around 800 pounds and used to live with his foster mother, Robin, on who he was entirely dependent.

Due to his obesity, he had additional issues, such as chronic back and muscle pain, and was prescribed 8 painkillers. He also had to use a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) to help him sleep. His days consisted of eating junk all day, sleeping, and watching tv. His unhealthy and unstable childhood resulted in his dependency on food.

He spent his early years in various foster homes until being adopted by the Nelson family, who turned out to be abusive. During his time on the TLC show, he said:

"It’s so hard to force myself to get up in the mornings."

His initial weigh-in showed that he was 763 pounds at the time of filming and quickly 68 pounds in a few months. He was approved for the surgery but needed to lose additional 30 pounds in 2 months. However, the upcoming move to Texas stressed him out, and he soon returned to his old habits and gained the weight back.

At his next appointment, he weighed 733 pounds and gave it another shot, however, he could only lose 14 pounds in the next two months. Dr. Now suggested therapy which helped drastically and helped him lose enough weight to get the surgery.

My 600-lb Life returns with another season on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on TLC.

