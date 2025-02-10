“ZERO cool points”- Baddies Midwest fans react to Rollie and Slim’s fight

Baddies Midwest episode 16 was released on February 9. The episode saw a raging fight between the newbie Summer and the OG Jela, a proper ring fight that was fought at a club. Following the fight, in a confessional, Summer said she wasn't going to back down on her feud with Jela, thus keeping their long-reigning feud alive.

The end of the episode had a preview of the upcoming episode where Rollie was seen fighting Slim once again. Just as fans thought that the long-standing beef between the two was over after it was addressed in a previous episode, the preview of episode 17 proved them wrong.

In the video, Rollie was once again seen pulling Slim by her wig, beating her up. This was after someone asked Slim what was the status of her and Rollie's relationship and she said she wasn't anyone's assistant.

Rollie's outrage wasn't too surprising because in episode 16, she asked Natalie to not call Slim to the St. Louis house because she didn't want her to have any screen time. Fans came to X to react to their upcoming fight.

"Nah Rollie ur losing my respect again fighting Slim nxt ep is just sickening now, we’ve seen you toss her around for her mouth, you get ZERO cool points doing it again when your literally PICKING with the girl! Your times coming for someone to toss you around," a fan said.

"Rollie is only relevant on this season because of Slim. Just wrap this assistant bs tf up," said another fan.

"Rollie is sorta annoying for how she handles Slim cause Slim could’ve been home this WHOLE time, she never had to be here in the first place," added a third.

"Why Rollie so pressed with Slim!! Like girl you faught her a billion times already!! Chill," another wrote.

Some fans of Baddies Midwest called out Rollie for going after Slim repeatedly despite beating her up in the previous episodes.

"Cancel Rollie please she just a big bully like Slim is a grown woman she can do what she wants fighting her for just anything," an X user wrote.

"Rollie big *ss constantly trying to punch on Slim irritates me lol She too big! Ya’ll stay letting Ahna not fight for being little!" another user wrote.

"I’m really hating this bullying Slim storyline. It is not ok to treat a human being the way Slim is being treated by Rollie and Natalie," commented one.

"Rollie big lame *ss so whack for constantly fighting Slim…. Like girl you literally 6 times her size… somebody call CPS!" another wrote.

Why did Rollie beef with Slim on Baddies Midwest?

The major reason for Rollie's anger towards Slim were her comments on Rollie's son. Rollie's wrath on people badly commenting on her son had become apparent since she beat up Diamond the Body in the very first episode of Baddies Midwest, for saying Rollie smoked with her teenage son.

So when Rollie detailed what Slim said about her son,

"The b**h was talking about f* my son... and I need to worry about him getting jumped on...I'mma be dead, all kinds of s*t."

Fans and Rollie's co-stars from Baddies Midwest knew she was going to fight Slim. Rollie even stated that she was going to jump her as soon as she saw her, and she did. In an episode that documented their fight, Rollie dragged Slim on the floor, by her hair, in a fit of rage for her ill talks about her son.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest come out on Sundays, on Zeus Network.

