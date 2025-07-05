"No animosity" — Mama June's Josh Efird’s partner Breanna Godwin praises Pumpkin and defends their co-parenting setup

Josh Efird’s current partner, Breanna Godwin, recently addressed public speculation about her dynamics with Mama June star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. On July 3, 2025, Breanna posted on TikTok, stating:

“She’s a good mama and I have no animosity towards her!”

The comment followed increasing comparisons between the two women by social media users. Breanna added that she and Pumpkin maintain a “decent co-parenting relationship.”

Her statement was made two months after the birth of her daughter with Josh, and nearly one year since Josh and Pumpkin finalized their divorce. They had agreed on a joint custody arrangement for their four children.

Breanna addresses comparisons and emphasizes co-parenting with Mama June star Pumpkin Shannon

Amid online speculation and comments comparing her to the Mama June star, Breanna responded on TikTok to clarify the status of her relationship with Josh’s ex-wife. In the video, she stated:

“Pumpkin and I have a decent co-parenting relationship."

She followed up by talking about the nature of the remarks she had been receiving from users who were comparing the two women’s appearances and relationships with Josh. Breanna further said:

"PLEASE stop commenting about upgrading or downgrading. Honestly, I think she's beautiful myself.”

Breanna did not further reference any ongoing disputes or conflicts between her and the Mama June star, nor did she suggest that there were any unresolved issues affecting their current co-parenting arrangement.

Josh and Pumpkin’s divorce terms

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Mama June stars Josh Efird and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon ended their six-year marriage in August 2024, when Pumpkin initiated divorce proceedings. The divorce was finalized in September 2024. The previous couple share four children: Ella, Stella, Sylus, and Bentley. As part of the court-approved agreement, both Josh and Pumpkin were granted joint legal and physical custody of the children.

The custody terms also outlined that neither parent would receive child support. Instead, they agreed to share the cost of any medical expenses not covered by insurance, along with educational and extracurricular activity costs.

After the divorce, the Pumpkin started dating Darrin Kitchen, who is Josh's cousin. Josh initially dated a woman named Keely before entering into a relationship with Breanna Godwin.

Breanna and Josh welcome baby Sadie Mae

Josh and Breanna celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Sadie Mae Efird, on May 1, 2025. Sadie arrived five weeks ahead of schedule, weighing 3 lbs. and 9 oz., and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit. Breanna announced Sadie’s birth on Facebook, posting photos of the newborn and writing:

“Sweet Sadie Mae Efird is here! Born on 5-1-25 at 10:36 a.m. weighing 3 lbs. and 9 oz. and already kicking NICU butt. She’s doing so good to the point that me and daddy got to hold her today.”

June Shannon, the mother of Pumpkin, also commented on a Facebook post made by YouTuber Elle Bee about the newborn. June stated that the baby was born early due to pregnancy complications, and Breanna had been hospitalized to delay labor. June also added that she and her family interacted with Breanna on multiple occasions and described their communication as respectful.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Breanna currently remains connected with various members of Josh’s former extended family. She is Facebook friends with Pumpkin, as well as her sisters Jessica Shannon and Alana Thompson, and is also friends with Darrin and Keely.

Fans can stream Mama June: Family Crisis anytime on Peacock and WeTV.

