“No interest in changing his life” - My 600-lb Life star Dr. Now reflects on DeShaun Davis’ weight loss journey progress 

My 600-lb Life is a reality TV series that follows the journeys of people who are facing issues in following a healthy lifestyle and being physically fit. Dr. Younan Nowzardan helps these cast members achieve their goal of following a proper diet and exercising, as he goes into detail about what could have led to their current condition.

One of the cast members on season 13 was 28-year-old DeShaun Davis, who faced traumatic events as a teenager. Since then, he had fallen into unhealthy eating patterns. Episode 6 focused on his journey as Dr. Now recommended him a therapist as well as appointed a nurse to change his diet plan. However, there were hurdles in Davis' journey as he denied Dr. Now's help.

"We have given him a chance to get healthy and change his life for the better, and he doesn't want that. At this point, it is clear the choices that DeShaun has made and that he has no interest in changing his life," Dr. Now said.

My 600-lb Life season 13 episode 6 showcased DeShaun Davis’ journey. This episode was released exclusively on TLC on February 5, 2025. The episode's synopsis reads as follows:

"Deshaun takes being protective of his mum to the next level. He's over 700 pounds and won't leave his mother's apartment. Dr. Now and Dr. Paradise might be able to get him to leave the bedroom, but will Deshaun ever make it to Houston?"

What happened on My 600-lb Life season 13 episode 6?

The 28-year-old Omaha native, DeShaun Davis, struggled to lose weight after he suffered from the trauma he faced as a child. In the My 600-lb Life episode, Davis opened up about facing gun violence as a teenager which impacted his mental health to a great extent. Davis was also verbally abused by his stepfather which indirectly affected his current physical health condition.

The viewers were introduced to Davis' mom, his sister, Diamond, and caregivers, Kavona and Iesha who would prepare meals for him and help him. Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Davis had cut contact with Dr. Now and even fired the nurse who was appointed to assure Davis was following a healthy diet.

Dr. Now had recommended the My 600-lb Life star to visit therapist Dr. Matthew Paradise and see a physical therapist to focus on losing weight. DeShaun expressed his frustration regarding Dr. Now's weight loss progress and called him a "hypocrite."

"When doctor now said 'what else can we do to help you?' I like I really wasn't, I really didn't care 'cause like I said I'm frustrated with him and it's like one moment he said he don't want nothing to do with me, and now that he sees I'm working and making progress all of a suddenly he wants to help and do stuff with me and be there for me," he said.

But the My 600-Lb Life star Davis later admitted having trust issues and realized he might have denied the help provided by Dr. Now due to the trauma he faced in his teenage years. Since the episode aired, there has been no update regarding Davis' weight loss transformation.

Newly released episodes of My 600-Lb Life are released every week on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

