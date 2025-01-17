"No way" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Kaz and Elma's fight over Ronnie

The January 16 episode of Love Island: All Stars focused on a love triangle involving Ronnie Vint, Kaz Crossley, and Elma Pazar. Ronnie, originally paired with Elma, found himself in a complicated situation when Kaz, now single, expressed interest in him. During a private conversation, Ronnie and Kaz kissed, shortly after he had shared a kiss with Elma.

The situation escalated when Kaz and Elma discussed the incident, bringing Ronnie into the conversation to clarify who initiated the kiss. Ronnie’s efforts to apologize to Elma and explain his actions did not resolve the tension.

The Islanders briefly shifted their focus during a "preloved party," but the love triangle discussion took place. Ronnie chose to stay paired with Elma, while Kaz coupled up with Luca.

Fans of the show, Love Island: All Stars, took to X (formerly Twitter), discussing Ronnie’s actions and the interactions between Kaz and Elma.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"No way they are arguing over Ronnie," one fan commented.

"I know it’s the first week but #LoveIslandAllStars is losing me. I barely see Catherine, the girls fought over RONNIE?! The lack of challenges is off putting. Plus there are too many people, when are they going to open the vote?" another user said.

"Naaa Ronnie attracts triangles," an X user wrote.

"i absolutely HATE when girls fight over a man. like can we pls focus our energy on the actual problem (ronnie)," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars have pointed out that Ronnie and Elma are not in a "relationship," allowing them to explore other connections.

"Kaz and Elma are both in there to explore connections. Why you all are mad at Kaz is weird to me. Ronnie & Elma aren’t in a relationship," one netizen tweeted

"i don’t understand how ronnie and kaz are apologising for disrespecting elma when they were both fully aware of what they were doing. like you are both not sorry so just say that and stop with the meaningless apologies," a fan wrote.

"First of all why on earth are these 2 women arguing over a man and can someone please tell me why it’s Ronnie? I am perplexed," one tweet read.

"These two beauties can do so much better than Ronnie! oh Lord this is embarrassing," another user said.

Ronnie, Kaz, and Elma’s love triangle sparks tension in the villa of Love Island: All Stars

The love triangle involving Ronnie Vint, Kaz Crossley, and Elma Pazar created a tense atmosphere in the January 16 episode of Love Island: All Stars. Ronnie, paired with Elma at the time, shared a kiss with Kaz after a private conversation in the secret garden. This occurred shortly after Ronnie had kissed Elma.

When the events came to light, Elma felt disrespected and expressed her feelings to Ronnie. During their conversation, she told him,

“I thought we were building something.”

Ronnie apologized and offered to give her space, but Elma later broke down in tears, stating,

“It feels like I can’t trust him.”

Fellow Islanders, including Luca Bish, stepped in to console her.

The following day, Kaz approached Elma for a conversation, hoping to address the situation in Love Island: All Stars. She claimed that Ronnie had initiated the kiss, prompting Elma to call Ronnie over for clarification. Ronnie, however, stated, “It was mutual,” which contradicted Kaz’s earlier account.

The drama ended during the recoupling ceremony, where Ronnie chose to stay with Elma, while Kaz paired up with Luca. Addressing Ronnie, Elma remarked, “don’t be muggy about it.”

Watch the episodes of Love Island: New Stars streaming on ITV2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback