"Not really necessary" — When Shark Tank's Lori Greiner declined to team up with Barbara for SplashZen

Shark Tank season 15 featured an intense negotiation when Rodney and Tanya Rasmussen pitched SplashZen, a bathtub splash guard designed to contain water during children's and pets' bath time. The Rasmussens sought $100,000 for 10% equity in their company, which had generated $80,000 in lifetime sales.

Retailing at $99 with a $40 manufacturing cost, their product attracted offers from both Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran after Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary declined to invest. When Rodney suggested the two female sharks might team up, Lori immediately rejected the idea.

"It's not really necessary. I mean I've done over a thousand successful products and I have manufacturing worldwide. My motto is that I make products at an affordable price so everybody can enjoy them, not just select few. I have no worry that I will get this down to the right price. Not going to work with Barb because I don't need to. I know I can do this myself," Lori firmly stated.

In the end, after some negotiations, the entrepreneurs accepted Barbara’s deal.

The SplashZen’s Shark Tank pitch began with the Rasmussens explaining how their product solved a persistent problem they faced with their three young boys. The flexible barrier attaches to bathtub walls with suction cups, raising the tub's height to prevent water from splashing onto the floor. Rodney demonstrated how it could be easily installed and removed, rolling up like a window shade when not in use.

Mark Cuban was the first shark to exit the deal, stating he viewed the product as a want, not a necessary need. Robert Herjavec followed, mentioning that while he had five-year-old twins, he simply wiped up water from his tiled bathroom floor.

Kevin O'Leary expressed concerns about the product's retail viability, arguing that it required a pitch to be understood. However, he acknowledged its potential for direct-to-consumer sales through social media.

With three sharks out, Lori Greiner made the first offer of $100,000 for 20% equity. She complimented both the product's design and the entrepreneurs. Barbara Corcoran quickly countered with $100,000 for 15% equity plus an additional $100,000 line of credit, creating a competitive situation favorable to the Rasmussens.

Seeing two interested Shark Tank investors, Rodney asked if Lori and Barbara would consider working together on the deal. Lori immediately rejected the suggestion with her firm "not really necessary" response. Rather than collaborate with another shark, she preferred to maintain full control over her investment relationships and implementation strategies.

Following Lori's refusal to partner, the negotiation turned into a bidding war. The Rasmussens strategically asked if Lori would match Barbara's more favorable terms. In response, Lori reduced her equity request to 17.5%, showing her serious interest in the company.

Barbara countered by lowering her equity demand to 14.5%. As the bidding intensified, Rodney made a final request to Barbara, asking if she would reduce her equity stake to an even 14%. Without hesitation, Barbara agreed to the $100,000 for 14% equity, plus the $100,000 credit line terms.

Aftermath

Approximately four months after the episode's initial air date, there was no confirmation that the deal with Barbara had formally closed, as per Shark Tank Blog. SplashZen continued operations and experienced the typical sales boost that follows a Shark Tank appearance.

The product continued to target both the children's bath market and pet owners, marketing itself as a versatile solution with multiple use cases. As of February 2025, they maintain an active presence on Instagram with 14,900+ followers.

Shark Tank season 16’s new episode airs on the ABC network.

