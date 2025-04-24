"One of the craziest things I have ever tasted on TOC"— When Tournament of Champions host Guy Fieri praised Jet Tila's fish sauce brittle

Tournament of Champions season 6 premiered its finale on April 20, 2025. Out of 32 chefs that entered the main bracket, only four made it to the finale, of which Antonia Lofaso was crowned the winner, taking home the $150,000 grand prize.

To promote the season 6 finale, Food Network released a nostalgic bonus clip to its YouTube channel on the same day, revisiting a memorable battle from a season 3 episode 4, which premiered on March 22, 2022.

The video featured Jet Tila facing off against Carlos Anthony, a matchup that’s especially relevant as both chefs also competed in season 6.

The clip highlighted the iconic moment when Jet accidentally created a delicious fish sauce brittle while preparing orange nuóc mam cham for a Vietnamese crepe dish. As he explained that he was planning to use the brittle as a garnish, host Guy Fieri tasted some and was visibly surprised by how good it tasted.

Guy was so impressed by the brittle that he shared some with episode reporter Simon Majumdar, who also raved about it. Guy, clearly blown away, called it one of the "craziest things" he had ever tasted on Tournament of Champions and even joked that he wanted to buy some.

"Ohh, sorry it came out of my grimy hand. It's sauce brittle. Dude, one of the. craziest things I've ever tasted in TOC. Dude, I want to buy that," Guy Fieri told Simon Majumdar.

Tournament of Champions Chef Jet Tila prepares a Vietnamese crepe called Flaky Bacon Bánh Xèo

The extended video clip shared by Food Network comes from Tournament of Champions season 3 episode 4, which featured a face-off between chefs Jet Tila and Carlos Anthony.

Their battle was the final matchup of the episode, and the Randomizer threw them a unique challenge: bacon, navel oranges, a toaster, the texture "flaky," and just 30 minutes on the clock—clearly pointing toward a creative breakfast-themed dish.

Chef Jet decided to present a Vietnamese crepe. However, when he was preparing orange juice and fish sauce for his dish, he accidentally poured some caramel into it. The mistake over caramelized a portion of the sauce and created a brittle.

Initially, the Tournament of Champions chef planned on throwing the brittle. However, when he tasted it, he was amazed and decided to use the brittle to garnish the top of the crepe.

"I'm about to toss this brittle, but I put on the table and I taste it and it tastes amazing. My nuóc mam cham turned into two things: a sauce and a brittle. So I'm gonna use the brittle to garnish the top of the crepe. I have unintentionally made the perfect garnishment that leads to flakey, I believe," he said.

When host Guy Fieri came forward to taste some of Jet Tila's accidental brittle, he was genuinely caught off guard by how good it tasted. Intrigued, he immediately shared it with episode reporter Simon Majumdar, who was equally impressed. Soon, Chef Jet was ready with his dish.

The Tournament of Champions chef prepared a Vietnamese crepe called Flaky Bacon Bánh Xèo. It was sided with naval orange nuóc mam cham, or dipping sauce, and a fish sauce and bacon fat brittle.

Everything in this meal was cooked in bacon fat, and the naval orange and nuóc mam cham perfectly included the ingredients provided by the randomizer. Although Judge Lorena Garcia felt that the dish lacked orange, she called it "flavourful."

Meanwhile, his Tournament of Champions battle opponent, chef Carlos, prepared a dish that focused on eggs rather than bacon. Although he managed to highlight the orange well, it wasn't enough to beat Jet Tila, who was deemed the victor.

Tournament of Champions season 6 episodes are available on Food Network.

