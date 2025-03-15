"One of the most overlooked" — When Shark Tank investor Daymond John claimed that relationship capital outweighs new acquisitions

On April 21, 2020, in an interview with Big Think, Shark Tank investor Daymond John highlighted the significance of relationship capital over new acquisitions. He explained that while many entrepreneurs focus on acquiring new customers or businesses, the long-term value of nurturing existing relationships is often underestimated. John stated:

Ad

"There's three phases, of course, to having power and giving power, and one of the most overlooked one is relationship capital."

His perspective suggests that maintaining and leveraging established relationships can be more beneficial than continuously seeking new opportunities.

Relationship capital: A key factor in long-term business success, according to Shark Tank Daymond John

The value of existing relationships

Ad

Trending

Ad

Daymond John underscored that retaining and strengthening existing relationships yields greater benefits than acquiring new ones. The Shark Tank investor noted:

"There's a saying that it's 21 times easier to up-sell a current customer than it is to acquire a new one."

This principle applies across various professional and personal interactions, where individuals or businesses that have already built trust with one another are more likely to continue engaging in transactions. He elaborated on how long-term relationships generate ongoing opportunities, saying:

Ad

"Most people are trying to expand their portfolio and their brands by operating new businesses instead of digging into the relationships that they already have—5, 10, 20 years."

According to John, these connections often lead to multiple transactions beyond the initial one, as existing clients or associates provide referrals and share positive experiences.

Reputation and its impact on business growth

Ad

He emphasized the role of reputation in sustaining and expanding business success. The Shark Tank investor explained:

"Your reputation is like your skyline. You drive to the city, everybody can see it."

This analogy suggests that an individual's or a business's reputation is widely visible and influences how others perceive them. A strong, positive reputation can lead to increased trust and more opportunities through word-of-mouth recommendations. He further stated:

Ad

"When you have developed these relationships and nurtured them you do more and more business because the people know your ethics or morals and how you handle situations."

John underscored that ignoring prior relationships can develop a tarnished reputation, which makes it more difficult to establish new contacts. This justifies the emphasis on consistent interactions and communication with current partners or customers.

Ad

The role of engagement in sustaining relationships

Ad

John also discussed the importance of active interaction in building good relationships. He cited social media as an example, saying that although followers may initially interact by liking a post or commenting, this would deteriorate if there were no returns on interaction.

He pointed out that continuously recognizing and responding to others assists in maintaining relationships, while failing to do so will lead individuals to divert their focus elsewhere. He explained that relationships function on an exchange of identical value, saying:

Ad

"They are symbiotic no matter what level you're at."

This reinforces the idea that meaningful engagement is a two-way process in which both parties contribute to sustaining the connection. The Shark Tank investor stressed that, whether in business or personal settings, the ability to recognize and reciprocate value strengthens long-term relationships.

Shark Tank airs on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback