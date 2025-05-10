"Our crew" — Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban reveals who he'll miss the most after his departure

After 15 years of working as an investor on the famous reality show Shark Tank, Mark Cuban's time on the show is coming to an end. His final episode will be aired next week on May 16, 2025, which will mark the conclusion of his involvement with the show. Cuban announced the departure in a November 2023 episode of the All The Smoke podcast.

In a May 9 interview with PEOPLE, the Shark Tank entrepreneur recalled his last day of filming. He described having "a lot of sadness" about leaving the show. Mark mentioned that it was more about the people involved and less about the show itself.

"Our crew from Sharks to PAs to producers are incredible to work with and to know. That's who I will miss more than anything," stated Shark Tank's Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban has made investments in over 85 companies and put in around $20 million of his own money through Shark Tank. He revealed the time commitment as a major factor in his decision to leave. Over the years, the entrepreneur has been a staple on the show, becoming a regular Shark alongside other notable investors like Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Barbara Corcoran.

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban wants to invest in his family rather than entrepreneurs

Despite the sadness he felt about leaving the show, Mark has no regret about his decision. He enjoyed filming the show, but the time commitment was overwhelming. In the interview, he made a point that working with the companies he invested in demanded a lot of time and energy. Mark understood that these businesses were a significant part of their owners' lives.

As mentioned above, Mark wanted to spend more time with family at this stage of his life and felt he couldn't give that time to the companies.

"Once a deal closes, I have to do what we can to give them a chance to make their American Dream come true. That's a huge commitment intellectually, time wise and emotionally. I was ready to commit that time to my family and Cost Plus Drugs," revealed Mark.

While Mark Cuban is a household name now, it wasn't always the case. Today, Mark's net worth is $5.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As per what he told PEOPLE in the interview, Mark believes that his appearance on Shark Tank significantly boosted his celebrity status. Before the show, he was mainly known for owning the Dallas Mavericks.

However, after joining the show in 2011, the Shark's profile rose exponentially. He transitioned from being recognized as a "sports guy" to a successful self-made businessman. He revealed that celebrities began approaching him for business advice and investment opportunities as he was able to build a broader network in the entertainment world.

"And to be recognized everywhere I went, here in the USA and wherever Shark Tank played globally. It completely changed my life," expressed Mark Cuban to PEOPLE.

Mark Cuban decided not to return for the show's 17th season in front of ex-NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. His decision to depart was mainly due to his desire to be with his family. He mentioned that his children were in their teenage years, and Mark wanted to be present for their school milestones.

Watch new episodes of Shark Tank at 8 pm ET on ABC. As mentioned earlier, Mark Cuban's last appearance on the show will air on May 16, 2025. The episode can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

