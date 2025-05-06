Mark Cuban leaving Shark Tank after this season disappoints me as a longtime viewer

**Disclaimer: This Shark Tank article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Ad

Shark Tank has been a major part of business reality TV for over ten years, showing millions of viewers the ups and downs of starting a company. Mark Cuban, billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, joined the show in its second season in 2011, and has risen to be one of the most entertaining and valuable sharks in the show history.

Cuban gave candid critiques and was very honest and straightforward with his feedback; in many ways, he established what the tone of the show would be. In November 2023 he announced that he would be leaving Shark Tank after season 16, marking the end of an era for fans and the show itself.

Ad

Trending

To me, Mark Cuban has always been the heart of Shark Tank. While each shark brings something special, Cuban was my favorite. He had a way of combining smart business thinking with a down-to-earth approach that made his segments the most engaging. He did not seem like he was just there for the financial reward, he seemed to genuinely care about the people behind the businesses.

Whether it was helping a business owner struggled or helping with product that others may not have believed in, he consistently shared advice from his own life and career. After watching for many years, I do find this news a bit sad.His presence added depth to the panel and a level of balance that will be difficult to replace.

Ad

Mark Cuban brought more than just money — he brought balance in Shark Tank

Ad

Unlike some other sharks who often focus on flashy valuations or marketing strategies, Mark Cuban regularly connected with entrepreneurs on a strategic level. He brought a sense of realism to the panel, frequently questioning unsustainable growth models or calling out inflated numbers.

Cuban was not afraid to walk away from a deal, but he always did so with clarity and respect. His common refrain, "I’m out — but not because I don’t believe in you," reminded viewers that business decisions can be thoughtful and principled.

Ad

He also had an eye for innovation. Cuban championed several tech and scalable consumer product companies that might have been overlooked by others. Notable deals like Ten Thirty One Productions and Tower Paddle Boards reflected his willingness to invest in potential over polish. He took risks on first-time founders and often offered mentorship beyond the deal.

Ad

In an April 17, 2025 episode of the Biohack-it podcast hosted by Iman,

“I'm the luckiest guy on the planet, right? You know, never in my wildest dreams that I think this would happen. And I try not to take it for granted,” he shared.

This shows how seriously he takes the platform and the opportunity to make an impact. More than just a checkbook, Cuban served as a sounding board for the entrepreneurs trying to break through in a competitive landscape. His presence grounded the show in reality and made business accessible for viewers who tuned in not just for entertainment, but for inspiration.

Ad

The show’s future feels uncertain without his grounded perspective

Ad

Mark Cuban’s departure raises questions about the future tone and direction of Shark Tank. His straightforward, balanced presence countered the theatrics that occasionally crept into episodes. While all sharks have distinct styles, Cuban's consistent focus on fundamentals added credibility to the panel.

His approach often struck a chord with audiences. He didn't shy away from challenging pitches but also didn’t rely on gimmicks or grandstanding. Cuban listened, analysed, and either partnered or passed with transparency. That clarity will be missed. As the show continues, there’s concern that it might drift more toward reality TV spectacle and less toward meaningful business evaluation.

Ad

Many fans, including myself, looked to Cuban as a reliable barometer of sense and strategy. When he raised an eyebrow, you knew something didn’t add up. When he leaned forward, you knew something big was coming. That presence won’t be easy to replace.

As someone who gained a deeper understanding of entrepreneurship by watching his interactions on the show, I’ll miss having Mark Cuban in the tank. The deals, the debates, and the lessons won't feel quite the same without him.

Ad

The latest episodes of Shark Tank is available to stream on ABC app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More