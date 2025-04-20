"Anything is possible" — Shark Tank star Mark Cuban shares he likes showing the "American dream" is alive on the show

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban recently reflected on the show's purpose during a conversation with Iman on the Biohack-it podcast on April 17, 2025. Speaking about his time on Shark Tank, Cuban said he spent 15 years on the show because he liked "sending the message that the American dream is alive and well."

Mark explained that the platform allowed anyone from any background to present their ideas to millions, offering a real opportunity to grow their businesses.

"So you have a chance really to you know throw rocket fuel on your business and anything is possible," he shared.

During the conversation, Cuban also discussed his approach to investments, explaining that he typically avoids products needing heavy consumer marketing unless they stand out.

Sharing an example, he talked about investing in Alyssa’s Healthy Cookies after receiving a cold email from the founder, Doug, who was living out of his van at the time. Cuban helped improve the product, leading it to significant success with minimal marketing efforts.

Why Mark Cuban stayed with Shark Tank for 15 years?

Reflecting on his 15 years on Shark Tank,

“That's why I do Shark Tank or did Shark Tank, right? 15 years of it because I like sending the message that the American dream is alive and well,” Cuban said.

He described how entrepreneurs from all walks of life could stand on the carpet and showcase their ideas to millions, reinforcing the belief that “anything is possible.” When asked about the entrepreneurs he worked with and if he had any favourites,

“All of them. Like they're all my children, right? They're not all we're not all best friends obviously,” he shared.

Mark Cuban also noted that he enjoyed seeing them succeed. He reiterated that Shark Tank provided a rare chance for people to grow their businesses and reach audiences they might not otherwise access.

Mark Cuban shares how Alyssa’s Healthy Cookies became a success story

Mark Cuban explained how Alyssa’s Healthy Cookies came to him through a cold email.

“A guy emailed me, guy named Doug emailed me. God, it's been 12 years now. He was basically living out of his van,” he recalled.

Curious about the product, Cuban checked the nutritional label and said that he opened it up, took a bite and he was like, "‘Oh, this is good.’" However, Mark noticed a problem. He explained that when he tried to eat the cookie, it fell "apart.” He advised Doug to adjust the product by turning it into mini bites instead of large cookies. This change worked well.

“Those mini bites like literally we'll do $25 million this year in sales,” he shared.

Mark Cuban added that his total investment was about “$250,000, $500,000” and now the company “makes about $12 million a year in profit.” He highlighted that the success came “with no marketing, no advertising. It's all word of mouth.”

Cuban also spoke about how he decides where to invest his time and resources. He explained that consumer product companies often require "hundreds of millions of dollars" to compete, making them risky unless the product is exceptional. He shared he wouldn't invest unless "it's just an amazing product."

This approach led him to support companies like Alyssa’s Healthy Cookies, where he saw potential in both the product and the founder’s determination. Cuban’s strategy focuses on simplicity, quality, and finding businesses that do not rely heavily on paid marketing to grow successfully.

