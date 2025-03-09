"It'll take longer now, but it'll be OK" — Shark Tank's Mark Cuban on Mavericks' future after Luka Doncic trade

Shark Tank mentor and former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on the team's direction following the trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He discussed the move, which took place on February 1, 2025, in an exclusive interview with WFAA on March 7, 2025.

Ad

Cuban has stepped back from the Mavericks' basketball operations since 2023, after selling the majority of his ownership to Las Vegas casino tycoon Miriam Adelson. While he remains a minority owner, he shared that he was not involved in the decision to trade Doncic.

He acknowledged the difficulty of seeing the franchise undergo this transition but expressed confidence in the new ownership’s ability to recover. Addressing concerns about the team's competitive outlook, he said:

Ad

Trending

"It'll take longer now, but it'll be OK."

Cuban also reflected on past decisions, including the departure of Steve Nash in 2004, noting that time and winning could help rebuild fan support.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban on the Luka Doncic Trade

Ad

During the interview, Shark Tank star Mark Cuban said that he had no role in the trade and only learned about it after it happened.

"From a basketball perspective, you know, I hear about it after the fact. I don't hear about anything beforehand," he said.

While he avoided directly stating whether he would have made the trade, he commented on the return the Mavericks received.

Ad

"If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that's one thing. Just get a better deal," Cuban said.

Mark Cuban suggested that a package including four unprotected first-round picks, Anthony Davis, and Max Christie would have been a more reasonable return for a player of Doncic’s caliber. Cuban also reflected on the challenges of ownership, explaining that making difficult decisions is part of running a franchise.

Ad

The Shark Tank mentor compared the situation when Steve Nash left Dallas in 2004, this move initially upset fans but was followed by the team winning an NBA championship in 2011. However, he admitted that the team now has a tough journey ahead of them, as their roster does not have any young up-and-coming stars.

Despite this, Mark Cuban remained optimistic that the organization could rebuild, even if it takes longer than expected.

Ad

Why did Mark Cuban sell his majority stake?

Ad

Cuban cited two main reasons for selling his majority stake: his family and the challenges of long-term ownership. He explained that he did not want his children to inherit the pressures that come with owning an NBA franchise.

"I didn't want my kids to end up in this exact position, at some level, if they made a mistake," he said.

The Shark Tank mentor said that the Adelson family, which now owns the Mavericks, is ready to handle upcoming challenges, particularly related to the team’s arena situation. With the aging American Airlines Center, the organization may need to decide between renovating the facility or building a new one.

Ad

Cuban noted that the Adelsons’ experience in real estate development puts them in a good position to address this issue. Additionally, he said that his absence has left a gap in how the organization communicates with fans.

"I think the biggest challenge that the Mavs have right now is there's nobody who's really outgoing to communicate," he said.

Despite stepping away from day-to-day decisions, Cuban reaffirmed his support for the Mavericks. "I'm still an MFFL," he said, discussing his lifelong connection to the team.

Ad

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback