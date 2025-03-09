Shark Tank update: What happened to Gently Soap after the show?

Shark Tank season 16 episode 12 aired on March 7, 2025, featuring an update on Gently Soap, a company that first appeared in the previous season. Founder Kristen Dunning pitched the business idea of herbal soaps designed for sensitive skin and secured a deal with shark Candace Nelson in the premiere episode of season 15, which aired on September 29, 2023.

During her reappearance, Kristen mentioned how her business has grown since the show aired. Reflecting on the night her episode was broadcast:

"We sold out of every single bar soap that we had. That was over 32,000 bar soaps," she said.

Kristen credited her community for helping fulfill orders before Christmas, mentioning that her church friends and sorority sisters volunteered to assist with shipping. She also shared her sales growth, stating that before appearing on Shark Tank, Gently Soap had generated $66,000 in sales. After the show, the company surpassed $1 million in sales.

Gently Soap’s success after Shark Tank

Kristen Dunning’s appearance on Shark Tank proved to be a pivotal moment for Gently Soap. Following her deal with Candace Nelson, the brand experienced rapid growth, selling out its entire inventory on the night the episode aired. In order to ensure that customers received their orders on time, Kristen explained how her community came together to assist ship the products before the holiday season.

Gently Soap had made $66,000 in total sales before she appeared on Shark Tank. Sales soared after the episode aired, reaching over $1 million. Kristen discussed the value of her relationship with Candace Nelson:

"Candace is very hands-on. We meet every other Monday," she stated.

During one of their video calls, Kristen mentioned a major milestone that her brand is among the "top five best-selling products in Thirteen Lune"

Candace acknowledged that this was exactly their "target market." Candace played a key role in expanding Gently Soap’s reach, helping the brand secure placement in Thirteen Lune’s flagship store and later in its online marketplace. Kristen also shared the brand’s recognition by Oprah Winfrey.

"It means that we were tried and tested by Oprah Winfrey herself and she picked us out of thousands and thousands of brands out there," she said.

Gently Soap Shark Tank recap

Kristen entered the Shark Tank seeking $75,000 for 10% equity in her company. She introduced Gently Soap as a brand designed for individuals with sensitive skin:

"Nobody should be robbed of joy because of their sensitive skin," she explained.

Kristen shared her personal experience with eczema and how conventional bath products caused extreme discomfort. Her journey led her to study horticulture for three years to develop plant-based, gentle soaps that anyone could use.

The Sharks sampled the products, with Lori Greiner commenting on the pleasant scent. Candace Nelson, who is sensitive to fragrances, noted that the soaps had a fresh, non-irritating smell. Kristen explained that she holds a degree in horticulture and spent summers on her grandparents’ farm, which influenced her product development.

Kristen shared that she had sold $113,000 worth of soap to date, with 2022 sales totaling $66,000. She launched the business while still a full-time student and had consistently tripled sales year over year. Repeat customers accounted for 78% of sales, with 60% of buyers having skin conditions like eczema. The cost to produce a bar of soap, including packaging, was $2.38, while retail prices were set at $11.

Candace saw potential in the business and offered Kristen a deal of $75,000 for 20%, ultimately leading to Gently Soap’s show success.

Watch the latest episode of Shark Tank season 16 currenty streaming on ABC.

