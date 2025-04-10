“Buy lots of consumables now” — Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban advises upon Trump tariffs as prices set to rise

Shark Tank mentor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently shared advice for consumers in light of new tariff announcements. In a Bluesky post dated April 3, 2025, Cuban encouraged people to stock up on everyday items before prices increase.

“It's not a bad idea to go to the local Walmart or big box retailer and buy lots of consumables now. From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory," he wrote.

This quote has gained attention following reports of upcoming tariffs from President Donald Trump’s team. Although the full scope and timing of the tariff policy are still unclear, experts suggest consumers may soon face higher prices on a wide range of products.

Cuban’s post reflects concerns about how companies might respond to increased import costs. In a GQ Banking Rates article published on April 9, 2025, the potential effects of the tariffs were explored in detail, along with further commentary from financial analysts.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban says stocking up may help households manage upcoming price hikes

According to GQ Banking Rates, one analysis by The Budget Lab at Yale University estimated that the new tariff policy could reduce purchasing power for the average American household by about $3,800 annually. This cost would not appear all at once but would build up over time as retailers introduce new pricing. Shark Tank star Mark Cuban’s advice aligns with this prediction.

The idea is to buy now before prices reflect the added costs. Items like toothpaste, which often last up to two years unopened, can be safely bought in bulk.

Soap is another example. Whether liquid or bar, it has a long shelf life and is used regularly in most households. Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban specifically mentioned this item, along with toothpaste, as things worth stocking.

In a statement to GQ Banking Rates, George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council noted:

“When the market shifts because of tariffs, companies will find reasons to adjust their prices to match.”

He advised consumers to “buy now and avoid potential price hikes later.”

Even US-made products might not be immune from price adjustments

While tariffs typically apply to imported goods, Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban pointed out that even products manufactured in the United States may see price increases. Retailers could use tariffs as a reason to adjust prices across the board.

“Even if it’s made in the USA, they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs,” Cuban further wrote.

This concern was agreed by analysts, who note that pricing strategies often factor in market conditions and perceived consumer expectations. Carrillo mentioned that some companies may adjust prices to stay aligned with general trends in the market, regardless of where the product is made.

Another household item to consider is laundry detergent. According to Gain, which is a popular laundry detergent brand, unopened liquid detergent lasts between 12 to 18 months, and opened containers typically remain usable for about six months. With regular use, families can plan their purchases accordingly and potentially save money by shopping ahead.

These suggestions don’t call for panic buying but rather careful planning. If space and budget allow, picking up a few extra essentials now could help avoid rising costs later.

