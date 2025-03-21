“An opportunity”- Shark Tank fans react to Kevin O’Leary’s opinions on Wonderfi introducing tokenization

Season 16 of the business reality TV show Shark Tank is ongoing, featuring investors Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Barbara Corcoran, among others.

In an interview, which was published on his official X account on March 20, Kevin O'Leary spoke about the tokenization of blockchain set to be introduced by Wonderfi. Wonderfi is a Canadian company that helps people trade in digital assets.

Tokenization refers to the replacement of sensitive data with identification symbols to ensure an ease of use without breaching the security. It is something many companies dealing in digital assets have been diving into.

Kevin said that introduction of tokenization in the past had seen a market rise of upto 75%. It is expected to do the same when WonderFi introduces it, according to him. He explained that the feature would allow its users to discover prices of their cryptocurrency, which is otherwise a lengthy process when it comes to blockchain. He urged people to reap the benefits of WonderFi's tokenization.

Fans of Shark Tank reacted to Kevin's views on WonderFi's expansion through X.

"Cash is king, it’s definitely an opportunity for your group, because it’s going so fast right now. Go catch as much you’re can," a fan said.

"(Nothing will keep me from waking up swinging 2 very powerful fists into the heavens) 'I know my brothers and they know me.. good night little one'," said another.

"The time is now!" added a third.

"Yes, it's coming faster than most realize," commented one.

Fans of Shark Tank also had their own opinions on how things should go in the digital assets world after tokenization.

"Agree. Eventually it needs to be subsumed by a large Canadian bank like Scotiabank and remade into a new debt system with stablecoins. Whatever government gets in we need to meet the times with better regulatory systems for crypto," an X user wrote.

"Is WonderFi the new FTX, Kevin?" another user wrote.

"The wallet sh*t is exactly what we need for hassle- free blockchain transactions," commented one.

"Tokenization is the process of representing assets (physical or digital) as digital tokens on a blockchain, enabling fractional ownership, increased liquidity, and secure, transparent transfers. It is marked as the Avenue in Crypto and Blockchain technology," another wrote.

More details on what Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said about WonderFi introducing tokenization

Kevin said that WonderFi had already proven that there was a significant increase in the market when a new token was introduced. He added that WonderFi announced the Wonder Wallet, and that was because they saw the potential that digital assets market held.

Explaining their motive to expand their product line, Kevin added that people were seeing new crypto related bills going through. He further stated:

"They know that Ontario OSC and legislation in Canada will follow."

The Shark Tank investor also commented on the ease of price discovery that WonderFi would be providing with the tokenization, saying people who wanted to know the prices of their units on the blockchain would go to WonderFi.

Banks who held crypto currencies in their accounts and had to mention them on their AUMs or balance sheets would also go to WonderFi for discovering the prices of those units.

Lastly, stressing the importance of the WonderFi tokenization, the Shark Tank investor stated that people needed to own it if they needed the blockchain equivalent of "picks and shovels". He added that the crypto regulation bills were coming fast.

For more updates on Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow his official Instagram or X account, @kevinolearytv.

