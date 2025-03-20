"He never sleeps" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary shares about his AI version being developed in Abu Dhabi

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary recently shared that an artificial intelligence version of himself is being developed in Abu Dhabi. In an Instagram reel posted on March 20, 2025, O'Leary featured a clip from his appearance on Fox News, where he discussed the project.

He explained that Abu Dhabi is heavily investing in AI, making it the third-largest spender in the field. During the discussion, he shared that he had already seen an early version of "AI Kevin" and was impressed with its capabilities.

In the caption of his post,

"I've seen the first iteration of AI Kevin and I like the dude. He never sleeps. We’re gonna have some fun with it and use it for several brand deals and we've actually rewritten the deal with SAG," O'Leary wrote.

Shark Tank mentor Kevin's perspective on Abu Dhabi’s Role in AI Development

Shark Tank star O'Leary said that Abu Dhabi is one of the biggest investors in AI technology, alongside China and the United States. He further elaborated on the plans for AI Kevin, mentioning that it would be used for brand deals and content creation.

"So I'm gonna have some fun with it, because I'm gonna put myself beside him and we’ll talk together. But we’re gonna use it for several brand deals," he shared.

He further mentioned that the deal with SAG had been revised to accommodate AI Kevin, describing it as a "complicated," issue but expressing his intent to advance the technology.

AI Kevin’s union deal and future applications

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary also addressed the involvement of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) in the development of AI Kevin.

"We gotta pay the piper, SAG is the union, we all members of it, AI Kevin is a SAG member," he explained.

His comments indicate that AI-generated models are becoming a significant topic in media and entertainment.

"I like AI Kevin and I’d like to get him out there," he shared.

The discussion also touched upon broader implications of AI in content production and branding, with O'Leary implying that his AI version could help navigate future technological advancements in media collaborations.

AI and business decision-making

On February 22, 2025, Shark Tank mentor O’Leary appeared on Fox’s podcast Kennedy Saves the World, where he discussed AI's role in business. He explained that AI provides valuable insights and helps in making informed decisions by analyzing large datasets. According to him, AI enhances business efficiency by offering new options that might not have been previously considered.

He highlighted a practical application of AI in his business operations, particularly in translating commercial content. He stated that AI enables him to film advertisements in English and have them translated into 42 languages within 24 hours at a significantly reduced cost.

"It gives you option value. It gives you information. It mines the data. It comes to conclusions. It shows you optionality. Often options you didn't even think of yourself," he said.

Additionally, O'Leary noted that AI plays a key role in inventory management by ensuring that products are stocked efficiently.

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday only on ABC.

