"We get paid a lot for a reality TV star" — Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec reveals if all investors are paid equally

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec has built a strong reputation for creating and growing successful businesses. For over 15 years, he has been a key figure on Shark Tank, helping countless entrepreneurs scale their ventures and generate significant profits. However, this raises the question—does Robert himself get paid for his role on the show?

In an interview with Grant Cardone on 10X Studios on February 22, Robert shared insights about the show's compensation. He revealed that the Sharks do get paid to be on the show, and they all get the same amount for it. However, for the first two years, he didn't realize that they were getting paid.

The Shark Tank investor added:

"They do pay us. Everybody gets paid the same amount. It's going to make me sound incredibly full of myself; I didn't realize we were getting paid for the first two years. So we get paid a lot for a reality TV star. But here's the difference, reality TV people don't get residuals and [neither do we]."

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec talks about winning an Emmy and if his parents watched his show

In the interview, when Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec revealed that all the Sharks are paid equally and receive a substantial salary for reality TV stars, host Grant Cardone questioned his choice of words. Cardone specifically asked why Herjavec referred to "reality TV" and whether the show should be considered a reality show.

Robert responded that Shark Tank is categorized as a reality TV because that's how the Emmys classify it.

Building on the discussions, Grant asked Robert how many Emmys the show had won and what the experience was like.

The Shark Tank investor shared that they won four Emmys and described it as a "very cool" experience. He then recalled the first time they got nominated for an Emmy, highlighting how all of the Sharks were excited going in for the ceremony, hoping to win the award. However, he added that they lost their Emmy category to a fishing reality show.

"Four. It's very cool. First time we got nominated for an Emmy, we were so excited. All five of us went to the show. We all got done up. We did the red carpet. We're like, 'We're gonna win that Emmy'. And then we lost to a fishing show where they go [out and fish]. That's real reality and the guy sitting in front of us is like, 'Yeah, Bob couldn't be here because he died on the boat and we were like 'Woah,'" he shared.

Robert added that after losing their first nomination, they were nominated the second time and lost it again. They decided not to attend the ceremony for their third nomination, and to their surprise, they won, and none of them was there to collect the award.

Grant then asked the Shark Tank investor if his parent got to see him on the show. Robert responded that his dad passed away before his TV debut, but his mom saw the beginning of his career on the Canadian business show Dragons' Den.

The Herjavec Group founder also shared that when he first joined Dragons' Den, the crew bombarded him and his fellow investors with basic questions before asking why they wanted to be famous.

Robert responded immediately, saying he wanted to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Later in the 10X Studios interview, Robert revealed that he had made a promise to his mother that he would appear on DWTS since it was her favorite show.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

