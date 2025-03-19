“We’re in a new phase”- Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary explains the new revolution in the bitcoin world

After the investors of Shark Tank achieved overnight fame because of the show, they have been regularly appearing on interviews, podcasts, and news channels to impart knowledge on their areas of expertise including politics, business, and finance, among others.

In one such interview on Fox News, Kevin O'Leary gave his opinion on the hot topic of Bitcoin, which interests many because of its emergence in society. This interview was published on Kevin's official Instagram account on March 18 and he talked about how people were going to see Bitcoin in the mainstream in the future. Kevin said:

"Now we're in a new phase. There's a new tone at the government."

He addressed the people who were scared of investing in it because of the "cowboy phase" and made the statement referring to them. He said they won't be scared to invest in it anymore because of the new regulations by the new government.

What did Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary say about the new regulations in the Bitcoin world?

The interview was conducted by Lara Trump, the wife of President Trump's third son Eric Trump. She told Kevin that investing in cryptocurrencies is something many people are interested in but aren't comfortable with. She asked him if it was something they were going to see getting mainstream in the future.

The Shark Tank star stated that people weren't comfortable with investing in crypto currently because they had watched the rise and the downfall of the cowboy phase. He added that the cowboy phase was over because the cowboys were all in jail or out of business.

There was a new tone in the crypto world because of President Trump. He stated that they were going to bring in new regulations to allow this to integrate well with the financial institutions. He added:

"It's going to become a payment system and an investment vehicle and is going to become part of all of our sectors of the economy. We have 11 sectors, eventually, I believe crypto will be the 12th."

Lara then told Kevin that people were mystified and asked him what he would like to tell them. The Shark Tank star asked them to start small. He suggested they buy a third of a Bitcoin. He asked them to treat it as a long-term investment and told them it was a new asset form. He called it "digital gold" and told them that's how he perceived it.

Stating the benefits of digital investment, the Shark Tank investor said that one can put it on their phone and see it every day. They could watch the price go up and down. He asked the new cryptocurrency investors to learn small things every day and not risk too much while learning to understand the technology. Kevin further stated:

"The big news is that this will be the first administration that's going to say, this sector belongs in America. The development should be here."

He added that the technology for it should be mastered by America so that they could lead the world in it. He also added that other financial administrations didn't do that and that's why crypto called for a celebration. He also urged people not to fall behind on it.

For more updates on Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, fans can follow him on Instagram- @kevinolearytv.

