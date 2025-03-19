"That’s a no-brainer" — When Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner shared her opinion when Mark made an offer for Bubbly Blaster

Shark Tank season 12, episode 10 aired on January 15, 2021, featuring various entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to the Sharks. One of the pitches in this episode was for Bubbly Blaster, a device designed to turn champagne bottles into precision sprayers, making celebrations more engaging while minimizing mess.

Bradley Hall and Stason Stong entered the Tank seeking $120,000 in exchange for 20% equity in their company. They showcased the product’s functionality, talking about its appeal for parties and sports championship celebrations. The entrepreneurs highlighted their utility in keeping champagne fresh while being a fun accessory for various events.

During the negotiations, Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez expressed interest in the business and made an offer. When Mark made his proposal, Lori Greiner supported the deal,

“That’s a no-brainer,” she shared.

The entrepreneurs ultimately accepted an offer of $180,000 for 30% equity from Mark and Alex. While the deal did not close after the show, Bubbly Blaster continued to perform well in the market, generating annual revenue between $900,000 and $1 million as of 2023.

Bubbly Blaster’s pitch and reactions from Shark Tank mentors

Bradley Hall and Stason Stong presented Bubbly Blaster as a product designed to make champagne celebrations easier and more fun. They demonstrated how the device fits onto any champagne bottle, turning it into a controlled sprayer that can shoot liquid up to 30 feet. Shark Tank mentors tested it themselves and tried spraying champagne.

The founders told Mark Cuban that every championship has to have this product, as during that time, his team, the Dallas Mavericks, had won the NBA championship. They further pointed towards Alex Rodriquez and shared,

“If you buy a team and win a World Series, can’t you see yourself in the locker room with these bad boys?”

The entrepreneurs explained that the product sells for $99.99, while it costs $18.50 to make. Their total sales had reached $560,000 in a year, mostly from their website and Amazon. The Sharks questioned if customers would buy it more than once and whether direct-to-consumer was the best approach.

Bradley and Stason mentioned that businesses like bars, hotels, and event organizers had shown interest in bulk purchases. Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez saw an opportunity to help the company grow and made an offer.

“I’ll offer you $120,000 for 25%—just got to tell me, and if not, I’m out,” Mark shared.

After negotiating, the entrepreneurs asked for $180,000 for 30% equity, and Mark and Alex agreed.

The aftermath of the deal and business growth

The deal with Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez did not close following the Shark Tank episode. Even after this, Bubbly Blaster continued to perform well on the market. The company did face challenges from knock-off products appearing on Amazon, but it maintained high sales.

As of 2023, the company's annual revenue ranged between $900,000 and $1 million. Bubbly Blaster continued to expand its product line and remained focused on direct-to-consumer sales, while also looking into collaborations with event companies, hotels, and sports teams.

Reflecting on their journey, the entrepreneurs gave credit to the Shark Tank appearance for increasing their brand visibility. Even though the deal was not completed, their product pitch allowed them to reach a larger customer base and increase sales. Bubbly Blaster remains available for purchase on its official website and on Amazon.

