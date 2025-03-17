"Be careful out there" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner reveal a tip to protect your family from scammers

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner recently talked about the growing issue of AI scams in an Instagram reel posted on March 16, 2025. She shared simple safety tips to help families stay safe from scams that use AI-generated content to trick people. Greiner's main advice was to create a secret family code or phrase to confirm identities and avoid falling for these scams.

She ended her message with a reminder.

"Be careful out there. There's a lot of these scams going around. Do everything you can to be aware and stay safe," she said.

She advised that such steps can provide an extra layer of protection in doubtful situations, especially when communicating online or over the phone. By having a trusted word or phrase, families can quickly verify whether they are speaking to a genuine person or a potential scammer.

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner's take on the rise of AI scams

In her reel, Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner spoke about the rising threat of AI-driven scams, and how scammers are becoming more advanced in their techniques. She explained that scammers are now using AI technology to clone voices, create fake profiles, and generate fake messages.

"Here's an important safety tip with all the scams going on out there using AI clones to trick people," she said.

These scams are not limited to text messages or emails, but extend to fake images, driver's licenses, official documents, and even live video chats. Greiner pointed out that scammers also use cloned voices of family members to trick people. This makes it even harder to tell the difference between real and fake conversations.

"They're also making fake videos for live chats and cloning people's voices, including family members in order to scam them," she shared.

Shark Tank star talked about how important it is to be aware of these tricks and continue to learn about new scams. Greiner said that having a plan, like a secret code, can be an easy yet helpful method to make sure someone is who they say they are and avoid falling for scams.

Practical tips for verifying identity

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner told families to come up with a secret word or phrase that is both unique and easy to remember.

"Create a secret word or phrase with your family that you all can use to verify your identity," she said.

Lori said the phrase that we use could be something simple, like "I'm picking up celery," or it could be a random word, like "garbanzo beans." It should be easy to use in a sentence, she said, so that the word would sound natural in normal conversation.

"It doesn't matter what it is, but just make sure you can use it in a sentence, and make sure everyone in your family or those close in your circle knows what it is," she explained.

Greiner said that this simple step could help confirm if someone is really who they say they are. She added the need for everyone in the family or close circle to know the secret code and use it when they feel unsure about an interaction and want to check if they are really talking to a trusted person.

The latest episode of Shark Tank is currently streaming on ABC.

