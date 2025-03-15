"I’m going to take a flyer on you" — When Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner invested in Torch Warrior Wear

Shark Tank season 15 episode 13, aired on February 2, 2024, featuring Haley McClain Hill's pitch for Torch Warrior Wear. Haley, a veteran of the US Air Force and a former NFL cheerleader, launched her brand to empower women in uniform.

Ad

She asked for $150,000 for a 10% stake in the business and offered an alternative to the uncomfortable military t-shirts usually made for men. The "Fearless" outfit from Torch Warrior Wear was made to be comfortable, useful, and meet military standards.

The bodysuits came in long and short-sleeved styles and a range of colors accepted by the military. They were also used by people in law enforcement, firefighting, and healthcare. Haley talked about her journey during her pitch. She shared how her grandmother, who was also in the Air Force, inspired her.

Ad

Trending

The episode highlighted her business growth and challenges. Lori Greiner, impressed by Haley's dedication,

"I am going to take a flyer on you, my dear. There you go. I am going to give you an offer, uh, it's going to be higher than what you came in asking for. So I am going to offer you the $150,000 but I would like 25%," she shared.

Ad

Haley's pitch in Shark Tank, her business journey, negotiation, and Lori's investment in the company

Ad

Haley introduced Torch Warrior Wear by sharing her background and inspiration in Shark Tank season 15. She explained her transition from ROTC cadet to active duty lieutenant and professional cheerleader.

"The first time I wore my uniform was 10 years ago. I was an Air Force ROTC Cadet for 5 years. I then served as a lieutenant on active duty for four, and at the same time, I was a professional cheerleader for two NFL teams," she said.

Ad

Highlighting the discomfort of standard military t-shirts, she stated her mission to offer women in uniform a comfortable and functional alternative. She detailed how its design was created to meet military standards. The bodysuits, made from breathable, stretchable fabric, come in long and short sleeves, with color options for every military branch.

"Torch is not just for the military community. We are expanding to include our sisters in law enforcement, firefighting, and healthcare,"she added.

Ad

She also addressed questions about military protocols and the necessity for specific fabric and color standards. Haley explained that as long as it's the "right cut and color," people can wear this. She further shared that Torch had secured a vendor position with AES, the largest retailer of military gear worldwide.

Negotiation and Lori's investment in the company

Ad

During Haley’s pitch on Shark Tank, some mentors raised concerns about market competition and scalability.

"Clothing is a total commodity and really driven by large unit volumes," Kevin O'Leary noted.

Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec also opted out, stating market limitations. However, Lori Greiner resonated with Haley's dedication and product vision.

"Listen, I literally just am in love with you—your energy, your commitment, the fact that you served our country," she said.

Ad

Lori then offered $150,000 for 25% equity, prompting Haley to counter at 20%. The negotiation settled at 22.5%, sealing the deal. Lori concluded with,

"Let's do this," affirming her belief in the product and Haley's mission.

Post Shark Tank

Following the deal in Shark Tank, Torch Warrior Wear saw a significant increase in sales. The company is now featured on Lori’s webpage and ships to all US military branches in 10 countries. By July 2024, Torch successfully achieved its goal of $500,000 in sales for 2023.

Ad

Watch all Shark Tank episodes streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback