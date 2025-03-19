"Everyone of us is fully worthy" — Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima reveals one of her greatest life lessons

In January 2025, Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima appeared on TODAY to discuss self-worth and overcoming self-doubt. She reflected on her journey from being a waitress at Denny’s to selling IT Cosmetics to L’Oréal for over a billion dollars. She emphasized that true self-worth comes from within, not just external success.

“For me, one of the greatest life lessons is, you know, every one of us is fully worthy,” Jamie shared.

Shark Tank mentor Jamie discusses this idea further in her recent book, Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life. She additionally hosts the self-help podcast The Jamie Kern Lima Show, which has guests like Oprah and Hoda Kotb. Through her platform, she aims to help individuals overcome self-doubt and step into their potential.

Shark Tank mentor Jamie Kern Lima on understanding self-worth vs. self-confidence

Jamie talked about the difference between self-worth and self-confidence during the discussion. She talked about this to explain why many people feel dissatisfied even after reaching their goals.

“Self-confidence is our skills and abilities, our willingness to try and go for it. Self-worth is our innate belief that we are worthy of love and belonging as we are,” she explained.

She said that a lot of people think that outside successes, like getting a promotion, starting a new relationship, or reaching personal goals, will make them feel whole.

“In life, in our friendships, our relationships, and our careers, we don’t become what we want. We become what we believe we’re worthy of,” Jamie shared.

Jamie made the point of separating self-worth from confidence to show how important internal validation is. She asked viewers to think about times when they were held back by self-doubt and how changing their attitude could change their path.

Jamie's perspective on overcoming rejection and building self-worth

Shark Tank guest judge Jamie Kern Lima also discussed how handling rejection plays a crucial role in developing self-worth. She shared personal experiences from her journey, recalling how IT Cosmetics faced years of rejection before finding success.

“When you change your relationship with rejection, you change your entire lif. A lot of us assign the meaning to rejection of 'Oh, I'm not enough, I don't have what it takes, I'm a reject, I'm a failure.',” she shared.

She advised that rejection should not be seen as a personal failure but as part of the journey toward success.

“Every rejection I would assign a meaning to it... Rejection is God’s protection, or I’m one step closer to the yes.”

She applied this mindset while growing her business and now shares the same perspective with entrepreneurs as a guest shark on Shark Tank. She encouraged viewers to reframe rejection as a stepping stone rather than an obstacle, adding that true self-worth comes from within.

Through her book and podcast, Jamie continues to talk about self-worth as a journey, not a destination. She urged individuals to actively work on shifting their self-perception, reminding them that believing in their worth is the key to achieving their full potential.

Watch Jamie Kern Lima as a guest Judge in the latest episodes of Shark Tank streaming exclusively on ABC.

