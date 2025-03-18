"Pour your heart into it" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner admits a "great idea" isn't enough

In an Instagram reel posted on March 18, 2025 Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner talked about the common misconception people have. She said that having a great idea alone doesn't guarantee success, passion and execution are equally essential in building a successful business.

Lori Greiner encouraged entrepreneurs to stay committed:

"So if you've got a great idea, that's amazing but don't stop there. Pour your heart into it. Take action and don't stop until it's a success," she shared.

She focused on the same message in her caption:

"A great idea isn’t enough—it’s passion and drive that make it happen. How will you bring your idea to life?" she wrote.

Moreover, Lori also shared similar insights in her 2014 book titled Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, guiding entrepreneurs on how to turn ideas into products.

Shark Tank mentor Lori shares execution is key in business success

Lori Greiner said having an idea is just the start, explaining that success comes from taking action, improving the idea, and staying committed through challenges. She further mentioned that entrepreneurs who keep going and adjust along the way are the ones who turn ideas into lasting businesses.

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, she said:

"My golden ticket to success? It's actually pretty simple. When I invented my first product, I had no idea how to run a business or launch a product. Still, I had one thing that made all the difference."

The Shark Tank mentor added:

"Because here's the truth, anyone can think of a great idea, but not anyone has the grit to execute it."

Greiner explained that the real golden ticket is passion and the drive to bring that idea to life.

Lessons from Greiner’s book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!

In an interview with CBS, released on March 13, 2014, Lori Greiner spoke about her book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, which can guide aspiring entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into profitable businesses. In the book, she covered various topics such as product development, market research, business growth, patenting, pitching, and execution.

"A lot of people have ideas, but they don’t know what to do next. And in this book, I literally share all my secrets. I take you from ‘I have an idea’ to figuring out— is it a hero or a zero?" she said.

Greiner shared that understanding how to communicate an idea is just as important as developing it.

"The pitch is very important whether you are pitching to a retailer, whether you are pitching to the sharks, or maybe you're just pitching to your boss," she said.

Lori also narrated her own journey, recalling the challenges she faced in starting her business without guidance or access to online resources. She said that there was nobody there to help her, there "wasn't even Google."

In addition to her book, Greiner’s time on Shark Tank has helped her guide many entrepreneurs. Since joining the show in 2012, she has invested in several businesses and helped owners grow their ideas. Some companies include Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, Simply Fit Board, Sleep Styler, Bantam Bagels, Readerest, Drop Stop, EverlyWell, PhoneSoap, Bug Bite Thing.

One of her best investments, Scrub Daddy, became one of the show’s highest-selling products. Through Shark Tank, she continues to offer advice and help business owners succeed.

The latest episode of Shark Tank is currently streaming on ABC.

