Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban’s Basketball Center set to host women’s health event on March 22

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is set to host the "Mammograms Save Lives" event on Saturday, March 22, from 7:00 a.m. to noon, in partnership with Parkland Health. Shark Tank mentor Cuban shared this announcement on Bluesky on March 16.

Ad

The no-cost event, aimed at promoting early detection and women's health, will offer free mammograms for women aged 40 and above, along with blood pressure screenings and glucose monitoring. Additional wellness activities will include a one-hour boot camp, chair massages, mini facials, makeup tutorials, and swag bags.

The event is open to women who are at least 40 years old, reside in Dallas County, and have not had a mammogram in the past year. Registration is required and can be completed at parklandhealth.org/mammograms-save-lives.

Ad

Trending

Trina Terrell-Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, shared the importance of health awareness:

"Our goal is to empower women in our community to take control of their health and well-being by understanding the life-saving impact of regular mammograms," she said.

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center hosting: Health screenings and fitness activities

Expand Post

Ad

At 7:00 a.m., Team Bailey Fitness will lead a one-hour boot camp session to kick off the event. The goal of the boot camp is to encourage participants to lead active lifestyles and to improve their physical fitness.

Participants have access to vital health examinations throughout the morning, such as blood pressure checks, diabetes monitoring, and mammograms.

"We are grateful for Parkland Health’s support in making these essential screenings more accessible, while raising awareness and reminding women that prioritizing health is key to living a long and healthy life," Trina Terrell-Andrews further added.

Ad

Wellness experiences and event details

Ad

In addition to health screenings, the event will feature pampering services to promote self-care, such as chair massages, mini facials, and makeup tutorials. Participants will also receive goodie bags as part of the event.

According to the American Cancer Society, one out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives, and early detection is critical in lowering mortality rates. Mammograms can reduce the chance of suffering from breast cancer by up to 30% in women aged 40 to 74.

Ad

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Centre is located at 1800 Bonnie View Rd in Dallas, Texas 75216. For more information, visit markcubanheroescenter.org or call 214-379-7451.

Mark Cuban’s perspective on healthcare transparency

Ad

In a December 2024 article by Penn Today, Mark Cuban discussed the challenges of the prescription drug pricing model during a chat with Ezekiel Emanuel at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing auditorium.

Speaking about his company, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company:

"This industry is the easiest industry I’ve ever disrupted. And all it took was transparency and just telling the truth," he shared.

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Cuban said that offering transparency in healthcare pricing has been key to his approach in making medications more affordable and accessible. His company, launched in January 2022, has been working to reshape the U.S. prescription drug distribution market by offering generic medications directly to patients at lower costs.

Forbes published an article in January 2025 to talk about the impact his company made:

“Two years in, Mark Cuban’s company keeps shaking up the generic pharmaceutical space. It added another 1,000 medicines in December to the list of now 2,200 drugs it sells directly to patients.,” it read.

Ad

New episodes of Shark Tank air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback