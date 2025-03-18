"Be enough for yourself first" — Shark Tank mentor Daymond John on prioritizing self-wellbeing

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John recently shared a message about self-care and prioritizing oneself. In an Instagram post on March 17, 2025, John talked about the importance of taking time for oneself, especially for individuals who are constantly giving their time and energy to others. His caption read:

"Put Yourself First. Successful people have one thing in common. They are of service and show up every day for others, their business, family, and community. But too often we forget about ourselves," he wrote in the caption.

Along with this message, John wrote in the post:

"Be enough for yourself first. The rest of the world can wait."

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John's words encouraged followers to focus on their personal growth before extending their efforts to others.

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John’s perspective on self-care and success

In the Instagram post caption, Shark Tank mentor Daymond John further said that one should be taking care of themselves first:

"Make time to be of service to YOU. When we take care of ourselves, we can give even more to those around us. This week, put yourself first," he wrote in the caption.

John shared that he believes people who put their own wellness first can ultimately make a bigger difference in their families, businesses, and communities. He reminded professionals that they shouldn't forget about their own needs.

Business challenges and the importance of leadership

In an interview uploaded on Daymond John YouTube channel on March 15, 2025, the Shark Tank mentor addressed the challenges businesses face, particularly in retaining talented individuals. He discussed the significance of having strong operators in a business:

"The person is 100%. It is not just about the business but about the right reasons for doing it," he shared.

Since a company's success depends on having committed people running its operations, John talked about how difficult it is to find and keep good operators. He said that when a key person leaves, the business struggles because the firm doesn't have that "special sauce" it used to have earlier.

He also highlighted the importance of aligning business goals with personal motivations, recalling advice from Bob Johnson:

"You will always work harder for yourself than you will for someone else."

According to Shark Tank mentor John, successful companies require well-designed incentives in order to retain top talent. He explained that it is about figuring out the best way to "incentivise" them while still allowing yourself the freedom to run the firm efficiently.

John observed the complexities of company ownership, emphasizing the necessity of a strategic approach when making choices that will affect long-term success. He reiterated the focus on sustainability, self-care, and leadership in business.

Encouraging a mindset of abundance

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John also spoke about the importance of embracing an abundance mindset, saying that success is not a zero-sum game.

"I want to see people win. I'm going to win, but there's enough for everybody to win. We're not taking anything from each other by all winning," he stated.

He highlighted the value of collaboration and support in business, encouraging entrepreneurs to focus on growth rather than competition.

