"That's just a no-brainer move" – Shark Tank fans react to Kevin O'Leary joining WonderFi

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary recently showed his excitement for the Canadian cryptocurrency company WonderFi. On February 15, 2025, O'Leary shared a video on his X account, outlining his reasons for optimism about the company's future.

"Here's why I'm excited to be a shareholder in WonderFi, Canada's largest regulated crypto company," O’Leary wrote in the video’s caption.

He explained that countries such as the UAE, Switzerland, Australia, and Canada are moving toward regulated cryptocurrency exchanges. He also noted that WonderFi is engaging with banks to provide compliant solutions for clients looking to invest in Bitcoin.

"WonderFi is focusing this year on expanding internationally. Not just Canada anymore, they are hitting the world stage," he stated in the caption.

O’Leary’s investment thesis is that WonderFi will become the go-to exchange for the Canadian banking system. His announcement sparked mixed reactions from Shark Tank fans. Some expressed excitement, with one user commenting,

"That's just a no-brainer move!! Mr. Wonderful working with WonderFi! It writes itself!!"

"Exciting times ahead for WonderFi as they expand internationally," another added.

"You forgot the main reason… It has much of your moniker ‘wonder’ in it, Mr. Wonderful." one fan said.

Meanwhile, some netizens shared different views on WonderFi and cryptocurrency. One commented:

"I think cryptocurrency has a place in our collective future, congratulations,"

"We're ready for the next phase of crypto adoption in Canada," while another wrote.

A user pointed out WonderFi’s need for better communication, saying:

"WonderFi has a lot of potential, but they need a good digital communication specialist. When I read their communications, I do not feel them taking credit for all the good things they are doing. That is why the company is undervalued, in my opinion."

However, not all reactions were positive.

"Nope. XRP for the win," an X user wrote.

"DC is better than fiat currency only because of privacy. BUT, how is a currency with no reserve value better than gold or silver certificates or other backup?" another questioned.

Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary on WonderFi’s global expansion

In his video, Shark Tank's O’Leary highlighted that WonderFi is not limiting itself to Canada. He pointed out that the company is now focusing on international expansion, particularly in the APAC region and Australia. He stated:

"In countries like the UAE, Switzerland, Australia, and Canada, where there's an exchange called WonderFi, they're now talking to banks, where a banking client can say, hey, look, I want to put 5% into Bitcoin, but I have no way to do it."

In his opinion, this is a calculated step to establish WonderFi as a major force in the regulated cryptocurrency exchange industry. According to O'Leary, banks will require a well-established, regulated exchange to offer Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency services to customers as guidelines around the world become more clear.

In Canada, where prominent banks do not yet provide these services, he sees WonderFi playing this role. In an interview with Nyse TV, the Shark Tank star reaffirmed his conviction that WonderFi will be crucial for Canadian banks wishing to go into the cryptocurrency space. He stated:

"At some point, the banking system in Canada would have to go to the largest, most liquid exchange to provide services to their clients. It hasn’t happened yet, but that’s why I’m so optimistic."

Moreover, Shark Tank investor O'Leary pointed out that as regulations become clearer, it will be simpler for exchanges like WonderFi to incorporate into established banking institutions. He underlined that authorities are now establishing clear regulations, in contrast to earlier times when they were more concerned with litigation.

He thinks this development will make it possible for exchanges like WonderFi to collaborate with banks and other financial organizations on a closer basis.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

