"I try not to take it for granted" — Shark Tank's Mark Cuban reflects on his success over the years

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban recently spoke about his journey and values during a conversation with Iman on the Biohack-it podcast on April 17, 2025. Reflecting on his early career, Cuban said he never imagined his success would reach the level it has today.

“I'm the luckiest guy on the planet, right? You know, never in my wildest dreams that I think this would happen. And I try not to take it for granted,” he said.

Cuban explained that after selling his first company, he and his friends celebrated with a "wild night," but his focus remained on appreciating every opportunity. Cuban said he learned from his father that “it's not about how much you have but how much you have opens doors and creates opportunity.”

During the conversation, Cuban also offered advice for the younger generation, noting that while chasing money is understandable at certain stages, real growth comes from working on something you love. He stressed the importance of curiosity, hard work, and finding purpose beyond financial goals.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban shares advice for younger entrepreneurs

Talking about the younger generation's focus on money, Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban said that it was okay to chase dollars if they were trying to, "you know, move from where you were.” He shared how in his early days, when he was sleeping on the floor and eating cheap food, it was all about survival. However, he explained that true long-term success requires passion:

“To really really prosper and grow, it's got to be something you love,” Cuban shared.

Cuban also warned that without love for the work, it becomes difficult to stay competitive.

“If you find yourself not wanting to go to work or if you're finding yourself thinking that this is work, it's going to be hard to be successful,” he explained.

Cuban further added that being curious and loving the process sets people apart. He said that what set him apart was his love for learning, his curiosity, and his competitive nature, explaining that he viewed "business as a sport."

Cuban discusses raising his children and the importance of finding their own path

Speaking about raising his children, Cuban said he teaches them the value of independence. He shared that he always tells them "it's my money, not yours.” Cuban added that he encourages them to find their own way,

“I want them to try to, you know, figure out who they are,” he said.

Shark Tank star also stressed the importance of being open to change, especially with how fast the world is evolving.

“You don't have to know who you are. You know, when you're 15, 18, and 21, everything's going to change. And the world's going to change,” Cuban told his children.

Mark Cuban advised them to get out into the world, stay curious, keep learning, and find their own path, adding that adaptability, learning, and curiosity were essential values he hoped they would carry forward.

Shark Tank mentor Cuban also spoke about how competition in business is constant. He explained that when someone sees a competitor slacking, they will try to outperform them. He said that maintaining energy and passion is necessary because “there might be 10, 15, 20, 100 different companies” competing in the same space, making it important to stay focused and committed.

Catch the latest episodes of Shark Tank which are currently streaming on ABC.

