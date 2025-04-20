"That's my thing" — Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban reveals he listens to "violet noise" to relax

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban recently opened up about his wellness habits during a conversation with Iman on the Biohack-it podcast on April 17, 2025. Cuban shared that when it comes to relaxation, he turns to a simple daily practice.
“I have these VR goggles I put on. I listen to violet noise. That's my thing, right? And it's just like to relax me and to, you know, realign me and all that,” he explained.
Talking about his routine, he added that he does it "every day" for about four or five minutes. This practice, he said, helps him manage his time better and stay focused. The conversation also covered his typical day, his views on work, and what he looks for when investing in new businesses.
Cuban also shared how he organises his mornings to maintain control over his schedule, limiting meetings and calls whenever possible. Beyond his personal practices, he discussed how passion and belief in a product influence his investment decisions.
Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban talks about morning routines and balancing work
Shark Tank star Cuban shared that his mornings start with checking emails, stretching, and using VR goggles with violet noise.
“My morning routine is wake up, look at my email,” he said.
Cuban further added that he continues with stretching and VR relaxation before heading to the gym. Describing his schedule, he said, “My whole day,” explaining that except for time with his kids, working out, or attending Mavs games, he is usually working.
“I like what I do. I don't look at it like, oh my god, I got to go to work. It's like, no, this is like what I do, who I am,” he added.
Cuban shared that especially with ventures like Cost Plus Drugs, being part of a mission-driven project does not feel like work to him. This approach, he said, helps him stay motivated throughout the day without feeling burdened.
Cuban shares what inspires him to invest in founders
When it comes to investing, Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban explained that numbers and business plans are important, but so is the founder’s attitude.
“Can will they run through walls? Do they love what they're doing? Do they believe so much in their product, all they want to do is sell it and work on it?”
Cuban noted that even with a short pitch time, he picks up on the entrepreneur’s energy by listening to how they explain their product’s uniqueness. He said he looks for that moment when he feels, “wow, why didn't I think of that type thing,” adding, “that's a good idea.” For him, the combination of belief, passion, and a truly differentiated product makes an investment stand out.
Shark Tank mentor Cuban also pointed out that not every great idea leads to success without strong commitment behind it. He mentioned that passion alone is not enough unless it is paired with hard work and a clear understanding of the market.
“You've got to believe in your product. You've got to believe in what you do,” he said.
He added that differentiation is key, explaining that if a product is not unique in some way, it becomes difficult to stand out. Cuban’s comments highlighted how important it is for entrepreneurs to combine belief, effort, and innovation to truly succeed.
