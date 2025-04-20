"It takes a long time" — Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban remarks Trump's tariffs create inflation without solving the real problem

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban recently shared his views on tariffs and trade during a conversation with Iman on the Biohack-it podcast on April 17, 2025. Reflecting on current trade policies, Cuban explained that broad tariffs create challenges without quickly bringing manufacturing back.

“What's frustrating right now with the tariffs is the perception that if you just implement tariffs, then manufacturing is going to come back. But that's a long time. It takes a long time a long time because and I think the real point they're missing,” he shared.

Cuban shared that while targeted tariffs can protect industries like farming or shipbuilding, across-the-board tariffs are inflationary and less effective. He discussed how real progress depends more on innovation and intellectual property, such as the use of robotics and AI, rather than relying solely on tariffs.

Cuban also explained the ongoing trade tension with China, describing it as a "game of chicken" where both countries are testing each other's economic limits.

During the conversation, Shark Tank mentor Cuban explained that tariffs must be used carefully to protect specific industries but warned against a blanket approach.

“If you're just trying to put in across the board tariffs, that's just inflationary,” he said.

Cuban shared an example from his experience, mentioning his investment in Guardian Bikes, where they moved most of their manufacturing to Indiana but still import some parts from China. He stressed that manufacturing success comes from technology,

“The great initiator of manufacturing isn't tariffs, it's intellectual property,” he shared.

Cuban pointed out that knowing how to use and implement robots and AI to reduce costs is more important today than relying on older factory models. He referenced the Chips Act, stating that encouraging production with support, like what was done with semiconductor companies, works better than using penalties, explaining, “I'd rather see the carrot than the stick.”

Cuban highlighted that building manufacturing capacity is a long process, repeating that “it takes a long time” to see the results.

Cuban discusses the trade relationship with China and the balance of trade

Cuban also spoke about the U.S.-China trade relationship, describing it as a “game of chicken.” He explained the two perspectives:

“If I'm loaning you a ton of money... I'm thinking to myself, you're dependent on me,” while from the American side, “we're the biggest market,” he shared.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban added that China's strategies, such as limiting access to key natural resources, can disrupt U.S. industries. He said the real problem is often misunderstood.

“The balance of trade, like having a trade deficit just means we're bigger, you know, we're bigger consumers than they are, right? And that's not a bad thing,” he explained.

Shark Tank star Cuban also noted that the U.S. has a trade surplus in services, particularly in technological services, saying, “Everybody buys tech services from us.” Cuban's remarks suggested that while tariffs are debated heavily, real growth and resilience depend on innovation and adapting to new economic realities.

Cuban also pointed out that manufacturing growth requires investment in new skills and technology. He explained that the old model of manual factory work is outdated and that success now depends on using automation and smart manufacturing processes. He stressed that focusing on technology would strengthen industries faster than relying solely on protective tariffs.

Watch the latest episodes of Shark Tank season 16 which are currently streaming on ABC.

