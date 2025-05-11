"Passion and commitment makes all the difference"—Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran reflects on investing in Yum Crumbs

Shark Tank season 16 released episode 17 on April 18, 2025. It featured entrepreneur Delson Jeanvilma, who founded Yum Crumbs, which offers a line of Dessert Toppings.

The entrepreneur had previously appeared in season 15 and returned in the latest season to share an update on Yum Crumbs. During her original pitch, Delson secured $100,000 for a 20% equity deal from sharks Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

Reflecting on the deal in season 16, Barbara emphasized that while many people believe a great idea is enough to build a business, it's truly the entrepreneur’s commitment that makes the difference. The Shark Tank investor saw exactly that in the Yum Crumbs founder, Delson. She praised his efforts and how he was able to raise a successful business.

"A lot of people think that starting a business and having a great idea is where it's at. That's just the beginning. What Delson proves is that passion and commitment make all the difference. And look where he's brought it. He's where all the way to the finish line," she said.

Delson Jeanvilma gives an update on Yum Crumbs on Shark Tank and shares that they went from $1.7 million to $2.8 billion in sales

Delson Jeanvilma first appeared on Shark Tank in season 15 episode 7, which premiered on November 17, 2023. He, accompanied by his son, pitched Yum Crumbs, explaining that the company offers several types of toppings for desserts, ice creams, and food items.

Delson's ABC show appearance helped boost his already growing business, and in her latest episode, he came in to give the Shark Tank viewers an update on his business' status.

The entrepreneur mentioned that within 48 hours of airing, they had over $150,000 in sales. At the time, Delson noted they were mixing crumbs by hand, and he and my wife were actually switching shifts, sleeping in the car so they could fulfill these orders.

They had some of their lowest moments just trying to figure out how to scale their business. While they were able to get all the orders fulfilled, they realized that this was not the way to scale.

However, with the help of Sharks' investment, they were able to buy new machines, hire employees, and it eventually led them to go from $1.7 million to $2.8 billion in sales after their Shark Tank appearance.

"Thanks to the Sharks' investment, we were able to move into a 10,000 square foot facility. We were able to add automatic plumbing machines. We were even able to add five new full-time employees. This facility has allowed us to bring on so many different, bigger clients," Delson stated.

Delson continued:

"In the three years before pitching to the Sharks, we had $1.7 million in total sales. It's been one year since we closed our deal, and we've added $1.1 million in sales, totaling $2.8 million."

Further in the update, he said that one of his Shark investors, Daymond John, would go out of his way to make introductions with big-time businesses. One of their biggest collaborations was Everbowl, a national acai bowl chain that decided to launch Yum Crumbs in nearly 100 stores.

The episode then featured Delson accompanying Daymond to one of their newest collaboration grand openings. Commenting on the collaboration, Daymond said in the episode that being able to have proof of concept in such a great brand was a "massive opportunity" for them. This way a lot more people were bale to able to taste Yum Crumb every single day.

"If I could give one advice to any entrepreneur that's to believe. You're going to come across moments where you question everything, but success is probably right around the corner. So don't quit now. Keep going, keep pushing, because anything is possible," Delson concluded the update segment.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

