Shark Tank fame Kevin O’Leary shared a clip on X from his February 4, 2025, Fox News interview, discussing Elon Musk’s actions in Washington, D.C., and praising his "executional skills."

During the interview, when asked about Elon Musk’s actions, O’Leary expressed his support, stating he believed the American people were also in favor of it.

The Shark Tank star described the government as being inefficient with spending and noted that Musk was eliminating unnecessary costs without significant resistance from Congress. O’Leary emphasized that taxpayers' money should be handled responsibly and questioned why the government shouldn’t follow the same budgeting principles as households. He stated:

"If you sit around your kitchen table, you've got to have a budget every year. Why can't we apply the same kind of philosophy to government? That's why he's getting a lot of latitude and a lot of slack, even though he's a controversial guy. But look at the executional skills he has. There's nobody like him. Let him do his thing.”

The post gained traction, sparking reactions from Shark Tank fans. Many supported Musk’s approach, with one netizen writing:

“People deserve to know exactly where their money is going. The fact that it's always been a joke that the government spends $5,000 on a hammer and nothing has been done about it until now is wild.”

“He’s getting resistance, and it will increase. However, the loudest ones are most likely losing the most. Follow the money!” another added.

“I just watch Elon in wonder. He really is an American hero for what he’s doing for our country. The best is yet to come,” a fan stated.

Other netizens expressed their take on the social media platform.

“Any organization that has lost their control of fiscal discipline needs to do an exercise exactly like this. Not just the government. Of course businesses that have that lack of discipline usually go out of business before they get the chance..,” another supporter wrote.

“I think it’s the tax season effect,” another fan stated.

“The institutions have gone unchecked long enough that they need a reboot. Make America Great Again,” a netizen wrote.

O’Leary also received praise from his followers. One fan commented:

“Kevin you have some of the best takes on X. Keep em coming and keep winning!”

“It is fascinating that people are against DOGE,” a netizen stated.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary on the American economy and Trump’s policies

Beyond his Shark Tank persona, Kevin O’Leary frequently comments on economic policies. In a Daily Mail opinion piece on February 5, 2024, he discussed what he believes is Donald Trump’s four-point economic plan for his second term. O’Leary stated:

“I’ve spent a lot of time speaking with President Donald Trump over the past few months and my expectations for his first 100 days in power are very high. Americans are about to witness a period of rapid change that will revolutionize their lives.”

O’Leary highlighted tax cuts as a key focus, referencing Trump’s first-term Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which is set to expire in 2025. He expects Trump to push for an extension and lower the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%.

Shark Tank star O’Leary also discussed trade relations, particularly Trump's stance on Canada. In his first term, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, later pausing them for 30 days. O’Leary proposed a “uni-passport” system that would allow free movement between the two countries, calling it a “middle-ground” solution.

However, Trump has not acknowledged this idea, and Canadian lawmaker Charlie Angus dismissed O’Leary’s proposal, calling him a “loser” and part of a “grifters parade” in an interview with MeidasTouch.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

